To Prevent Snails From Getting Stepped On, People Pimp Out Their Shells

Snails are adored by photographers and kids alike, perhaps because of the beautiful homes they carry on their backs all the time. Unfortunately, even those sturdy homes can’t protect them from people who unknowingly step on them. Some improved visibility might save their lives!

To save these creatures from our boots, some compassionate people started to paint their shells. When these snails’ shells are colorfully painted, it’s hard to miss them crawling around. If you want to decorate your garden snails’ shells be sure to use non-toxic paint only, and try not to scare the snail too much or she may crawl out and leave her house behind!

It all may have started when someone noticed this little snail passing by an apartment complex

Source: imgur

Some people do it just for the sake of art, but it still saves a lot of lives:

Image credits: Julochka

Image credits: Slinkachu

Image credits: Matt Williams

Image credits: Jake Wild

Most animals try to avoid bright colors, as they signal danger and mean that the animal may be poisonous, so the paintjob may even protect them from other creatures

Image credits: Stefan Siverud

Image credits: Stefan Siverud

Image credits: Slinkachu

Image credits: Slinkachu

Image credits: Stefan Siverud

Image credits: Stefan Siverud

If you decide to decorate some shells, make sure to use non-toxic paint ONLY

Image credits: Stefan Siverud

Image credits: Jakob Barlow

Image credits: Stefan Siverud

Image credits: niftynnifer

Image credits: Stefan Siverud

Image credits: Stefan Siverud

Image credits: Stefan Siverud

