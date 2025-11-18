“A Felon Running For President”: 30 Things People Never Expected Would Be The New Normal

I’m going to hold your hand when I say this: 2014 was ten years ago. Shocking, I know—it feels like it was just yesterday. But in the decade since, so much has changed, both in the world around us and in our own lives.
Recently, Redditor u/Ok-Squash8044 sparked an interesting conversation, asking others to share things that would have been unimaginable back then but are completely normal now. Many users chimed in, and the thread quickly filled with thought-provoking insights.
#1
A felon running for president.
#2
That in 2024 we would be fighting about the abortion issue.
#3
Reading headlines about more women dying bc they were denied lifesaving healthcare when their pregnancies went wrong, because that procedure they needed is also a type of abortion.
#4
A politician with free reign to say or do anything they want, with absolute impunity, and still have a legitimate number of votes to make it close or f*****g *win*.
In Clintons presidency, even ONE of these transgressions would endanger everything. The man fought tooth and nail to hide a blowie, and the nation reeled in the controversy.
Today, every day, an indictment worthy statement is shot across the news, and no harm no foul. Just keep rolling towards consignment to oblivion. All conditions normal at two minutes to midnight.
#5
People being able to live a long life while being HIV positive.
#6
Subscriptions for damn near everything!
#7
*gestures vaguely at the state of U.S. politics*.
#8
Diseases that have been dormant for decades coming back.
#9
Computers making art, and people still doing mindless repetitive tasks. .
#10
I think almost everything about current US politics was unimaginable 10 years ago. 10 years ago we thought our country and our constitution was strong. Now we know better.
#11
Working remotely.
#12
How much spying our electronics do on us and we’re totally cool with it.
#13
Going to the store to buy marijuana legally.
#14
Paying more than $10 for a fast food combo.
#15
A president who discusses the size of Arnold Palmer’s d**k.
#16
Two very uk based ones:
1. Brexit – I was a final year politics student in 2014 and no one thought we would vote for Brexit, let alone a hard Brexit as that would be economic madness.
2. The normalisation of the far right – UKIP were on the rise but very much a fringe minority. The Conservatives were dogmatic in austerity but socially they had legalised gay marriage, promoted the big society, and were at least performatively tolerant. Worlds away from the culture war nonsense now. .
#17
Leave a pizza order on someone’s front porch without even knocking.
#18
The cost of living. 10 years ago it was possible to have disposable income, and save up for nice things. Now the entire pay cheque goes towards bills and other living costs, then the credit line has to cover the rest.
#19
Kids having constant access to an AI that will effortlessly do all their homework for them.
#20
There’s been massive student-led protests in Thailand against the military junta throughout 2021 with the leaders being jailed yet barely a peep from western newspapers.
#21
People plastering presidential candidate flags and stickers all over their cars and houses like it was their favorite sports team. Even in a sports lens that would be seen as a mental illness.
#22
A new Cure album.
#23
It being 95 degrees in f****n October.
Edit: not unimaginable as in “didn’t know it could happen.” But unimaginable as in ***surely those at the levers of power will be reasonable and take decisive action to prevent it***
Despite the decades long screams of “do something” [emissions have only fallen a little](https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-us-greenhouse-gas-emissions).
There are success stories like the [banning of CFCs](https://gml.noaa.gov/hats/publictn/elkins/cfcs.html) and the reduction of acid rain by lowering sulfur and NOx emissions. 2014 me thought that green house gas driven climate change would be another success like that that if not abated, would at least stabilize. There have been multiple international agreements since the 90s that haven’t been ambitious enough or that were not signed by the US/pulled out of by the US. *Any progress is good* but its not enough. .
#24
Maybe not 10 years ago (more like 20), but according to my grandma, everyone having tattoos. She said not a lot of people had them and even less would show them proudly, but now if you go to a waterpark or any place where lots of skin is exposed, you’ll see so many people with tattoos.
My grandma is very against tattoos, it’s so funny to hear her rant about them. I have a small one that I’ve been hiding from her for 2 years now lol.
#25
Everything, including Walmart, being closed before midnight.
#26
$17 pints.
#27
Just a reminder that 10 years ago was 2014. A lot of stuff on here was already well underway by then: Political division in the US really jumped into high gear after 9/11, your smart phone has been spying on you since at least 2010, etc.
#28
Girls suddenly being not just ‘okay with’ but ‘active facilitators in’ distributing their own nudes and amateur p*** for a quick buck.
#29
Fear Factor guy interviews the game show dude and it’s one of the post important political events ever.
#30
The government no longer denying the existence of UFOs.
