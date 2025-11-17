I Used Glasses For Painting Realistic Animals And Here Are 19 Photos Of Them (New Pics)

So, when I started painting on glass, I thought I would stick to mostly fish and marine animals. Then, people kept asking me to paint various animals on their glasses… and I do love a challenge. I’ll be honest – lions and tigers are tough to paint, but… RAWR!
I started painting on glass through play and I would have never thought I would be doing complicated fur, whiskers, and claws. These glasses make a “wild” collection. I worked hard on them and I’m really proud of the end result. I hope you enjoy them too!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok
#1
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#2
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#3
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#4
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#5
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#6
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#7
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#8
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#9
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#10
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#11
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#12
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#13
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#14
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#15
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#16
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#17
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#18
Image source: CreativeSilvia
#19
Image source: CreativeSilvia
Follow Us