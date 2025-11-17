I Used Glasses For Painting Realistic Animals And Here Are 19 Photos Of Them (New Pics)

So, when I started painting on glass, I thought I would stick to mostly fish and marine animals. Then, people kept asking me to paint various animals on their glasses… and I do love a challenge. I’ll be honest – lions and tigers are tough to paint, but… RAWR!

I started painting on glass through play and I would have never thought I would be doing complicated fur, whiskers, and claws. These glasses make a “wild” collection. I worked hard on them and I’m really proud of the end result. I hope you enjoy them too!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

