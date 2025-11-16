I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

I’ve been playing Dungeons and Dragons for the last 6 years while I was finishing up my doctoral studies (I research the Icelandic sagas), and while that’s not very long, some of the funniest and most ridiculous moments of my life happened while playing. I started making comics in 2017, but I only recently realized that I could share some of the weirder adventures I’ve had through the magic of drawing.

Hope you like these! If you do, please consider following me on my socials!

#1 How Dragons Get Their Gold

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#2 Human Fighter

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#3 Why Dragons Need Virgins

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#4 How Do Dragons Like Their Coffee?

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#5 Going Against Your Kin

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#6 Scheduling A Boss Fight

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#7 Raw Deal

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#8 At A Loss For Words

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#9 Legendary Dragon-Buster Sword

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#10 Retroactive Continuity

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#11 Wyvern Or Dragon?

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#12 I Dunno Seems Fake

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#13 Our Dad Got Us A Dragon

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#14 Never Use Dnd To Get Free Stuff

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#15 Oathbreaker

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#16 Unruly Teen

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#17 Komodo Dragons Have Feelings Too

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

#18 Oversharing

I Made 18 Comics About Dungeons And Dragons

