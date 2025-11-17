36 Old Everyday Objects Upcycled Into Artwork After I Paint Unique Faces Onto Them

I am a Los Angeles-based artist, Alexandra Dillon. I paint portraits of imagined people on found objects such as worn paintbrushes, vintage padlocks, rusty axes, and old shovels. I let the object itself suggest the personality of the character.
Everyday tools get painted faces, eyes, or lips to become surrealistic pieces. Dresses are adorned with silent film-era starlets. But it is the portraits on paintbrushes, the tool of my trade, that have won me international media attention, loyal collectors, and a huge Instagram following. Inspired by historical styles, such as Roman-Egyptian mummy portraits and Old Master painting, my paintbrush people range from regal women to shady characters. They all have their own souls, and everyone I paint has a story to tell.
And I keep adding to my collection. I just love making these pieces, I never know who is going to show up.
Scroll down to check out my unique artwork.
More info: alexandradillon.com | Instagram
#1 Cats On Paintbrushes
#2 “Crying Iron”, 2023
#3 “Melissa Axe”
#4 “Queen Of Palmyra”
#5 “The Engagement” Oil On Vintage Shovel, Lock
#6 “Hermione, Regina And Sarita”
#7 “Ingenues”, Painted Dress
#8 Three Paintbrush Portraits
#9 “Spanish Dancer Gloves”
#10 “Ladies In Blue”
#11 “Blue -Eyed Lock And Key”
#12 “Asha” A Paintbrush Portrait
#13 “Lock And Key #1”
#14 “Bert”
#15 “Penelope And Hiro”
#16 Portraits On Old Coal Shovels
#17 “Silent Siren”, Painted Vintage Dress
#18 A Wall Of Surreal Faces On Axes Cleavers And Other Tools
#19 “Four Ladies”
#20 Portraits On Burned Paintbrushes
#21 “Juliet And Xioling”
#22 Painted Vintage Trowels
#23 Portraits On Circular Sawblades
#24 Coal Shovel Portraits
#25 “Eves Mouth”, Oil On Cleaver, 2018
#26 “Three Ladies In Green”, Paintbrush Portraits
#27 Paintbrush Portraits
#28 Paintbrush Portraits
#29 Two Blue Brush Ladies
#30 “Phil”, Painted Scraper And A Painted Lock
#31 Paintbrush Portraits
#32 “Lovers Locks”, Oil On Vintage Locks
#33 “Luca And Amelia”, Paintbrush Portraits
#34 “Summer Friends”, Paintbrush Portraits
#35 “Portia And Victoria”
#36 “Christina And Jade”
