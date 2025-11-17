36 Old Everyday Objects Upcycled Into Artwork After I Paint Unique Faces Onto Them

I am a Los Angeles-based artist, Alexandra Dillon. I paint portraits of imagined people on found objects such as worn paintbrushes, vintage padlocks, rusty axes, and old shovels. I let the object itself suggest the personality of the character.

Everyday tools get painted faces, eyes, or lips to become surrealistic pieces. Dresses are adorned with silent film-era starlets. But it is the portraits on paintbrushes, the tool of my trade, that have won me international media attention, loyal collectors, and a huge Instagram following. Inspired by historical styles, such as Roman-Egyptian mummy portraits and Old Master painting, my paintbrush people range from regal women to shady characters. They all have their own souls, and everyone I paint has a story to tell.

And I keep adding to my collection. I just love making these pieces, I never know who is going to show up.

#1 Cats On Paintbrushes

#2 “Crying Iron”, 2023

#3 “Melissa Axe”

#4 “Queen Of Palmyra”

#5 “The Engagement” Oil On Vintage Shovel, Lock

#6 “Hermione, Regina And Sarita”

#7 “Ingenues”, Painted Dress

#8 Three Paintbrush Portraits

#9 “Spanish Dancer Gloves”

#10 “Ladies In Blue”

#11 “Blue -Eyed Lock And Key”

#12 “Asha” A Paintbrush Portrait

#13 “Lock And Key #1”

#14 “Bert”

#15 “Penelope And Hiro”

#16 Portraits On Old Coal Shovels

#17 “Silent Siren”, Painted Vintage Dress

#18 A Wall Of Surreal Faces On Axes Cleavers And Other Tools

#19 “Four Ladies”

#20 Portraits On Burned Paintbrushes

#21 “Juliet And Xioling”

#22 Painted Vintage Trowels

#23 Portraits On Circular Sawblades

#24 Coal Shovel Portraits

#25 “Eves Mouth”, Oil On Cleaver, 2018

#26 “Three Ladies In Green”, Paintbrush Portraits

#27 Paintbrush Portraits

#28 Paintbrush Portraits

#29 Two Blue Brush Ladies

#30 “Phil”, Painted Scraper And A Painted Lock

#31 Paintbrush Portraits

#32 “Lovers Locks”, Oil On Vintage Locks

#33 “Luca And Amelia”, Paintbrush Portraits

#34 “Summer Friends”, Paintbrush Portraits

#35 “Portia And Victoria”

#36 “Christina And Jade”

