Paddy Considine: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Paddy Considine
September 5, 1973
Burton upon Trent, England
53 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Paddy Considine?
Paddy Considine is an English actor, director, screenwriter, and musician, known for his compelling portrayals of antiheroes in independent films. His raw, emotionally charged performances consistently lend depth to gritty narratives.
He first gained significant attention as Alfie in Paweł Pawlikowski’s Last Resort. This starring role earned him the Best Actor award at the Thessaloniki Film Festival and cemented his early reputation.
Early Life and Education
Growing up as the youngest of six in a council estate in Winshill, Paddy Considine’s childhood in Burton upon Trent, England, was marked by the presence of his Irish father, Martin Joseph Considine. This formative environment shaped his early perspective.
He attended Abbot Beyne Senior School before enrolling at Burton College, where he pursued a National Diploma in Performing Arts and met future collaborator Shane Meadows. Considine later earned a first-class BA in Photography from the University of Brighton.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc defines Paddy Considine’s personal life; he married Shelley Insley in 2002, with whom he has been in a relationship since he was 18 years old. He maintains a private life away from public scrutiny.
Considine and Shelley Insley share three children: sons Joseph and Francis, and daughter Lily. The family continues to reside in his hometown of Burton upon Trent.
Career Highlights
Paddy Considine’s career breakthrough came with his powerful performance in the 2004 revenge film Dead Man’s Shoes, which he co-wrote. This defining role earned him the 2005 Empire Award for Best British Actor. He later anchored the acclaimed HBO series House of the Dragon as King Viserys I Targaryen.
Beyond acting, Considine ventured into filmmaking, directing the BAFTA-winning short film Dog Altogether. He expanded this success with the feature Tyrannosaur, securing a BAFTA for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer.
Signature Quote
“I think it’s all about control. Acting is vulnerable because you’re not in control of anything; you have to give up a lot of your trust.”
Follow Us