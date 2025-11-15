Boss Punishes Employee For Taking Time Off After His Mother’s Death, So He Destroys The Entire Business

Sadly, there are plenty of jerk bosses whose toxic behavior makes the entire workplace a living hell. But some of these idiots are so exceptionally bad, their own employees start revolting against them.
About two decades ago, Reddit user PissedBrewer got a job at a brewpub. Everything was going pretty much alright, but when his mom died, the owner of the brewpub showed his true colors. He started to punish PissedBrewer for taking time off, publicly showing his frustration, and even cheating the poor guy of his hard-earned money.
Eventually, it got to a point when PissedBrewer decided that enough was enough and came up with a plan to sabotage the entire business. Now whether you think the revenge fit the crime or was too harsh, you have to admit it was really creative and executed to the t.
Image credits: kapital (not the actual photo)
Image credits: P*****Brewer
Bored Panda once contacted Eddy Ng, the James and Elizabeth Freeman Professor of Management at Bucknell University, to learn more about good leadership and management. Professor Ng said that a strong leader in the workplace is someone who is moral, principled, and “does the right thing,” instead of someone who dithers or aims to do only those things that make them popular. So I guess the villain of our story was neither a good boss nor a popular one.
The professor stressed that leader-follower relationships are based on the principle of exchange. “Employees can manage that relationship to have work satisfaction. In this instance, employees need to communicate what they need (tools) or work conditions (autonomy) in order for them to perform optimally when working with a controlling boss. Employees need to convey what they can and are able to perform,” he explained.
There are many different styles of leadership, however, and they all have their own place. Except for this one.
Here’s what people think about the conflict
Follow Us