Owner Of World’s Tiniest Package Issues Apology For Disturbing Acts

Michael Phillips, a 38-year-old man from North Carolina who claims to have the world’s smallest male part, has issued an apology to women he may have made uncomfortable with his private pictures in the past.
Phillips’ apology, however, came with an explanation as he said he only shared the images to walk someone through his limitations.
His candid approach to addressing the matter has drawn divided reactions on social media, with some sympathizing with him and others accusing him of enjoying the publicity his statements have been generating.
“I lowkey feel bad,” said one user, while another remarked, “He definitely has a humiliation kink.”
Michael Phillips has expressed regret over his past actions and clarified the intentions behind them
A viral Instagram video, posted by a female user via the account yourcorporatebestie, described how Phillips fat-shamed her. In response, her followers retaliated by tagging her on his GoFundMe page for his micrope**s surgery.
As she got the information about Phillips, she used it to get back at him, which led him to send her an unsolicited picture of his private part.
Phillips shared his perspective on the matter while speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, March 3, saying, “There was a girl who I was angry with because she started making fun of me. I had commented on her post, and a bunch of people started attacking me.”
“They saw I was in the news for having a micro p*nis, and she started posting about that. I did send her an unsolicited picture of myself because I wanted to show her that she shouldn’t make fun of people and let her see what she’s making fun of,” he added
Phillips divulged that his actions were meant to educate the woman that what he has is a “disability” and something he has to live with.
During his conversation with the outlet, he also admitted to sending explicit photos to his dates in the past, stating he wanted to be transparent with them about what he had to offer and to allow them to back off if they were not interested.
He would also share intimate pictures when he was drunk and was working with liquid courage. Though in hindsight, he accepted that what he did was “stupid.”
“I don’t do that anymore. I apologize to any woman I may have offended,” he concluded.
Netizens have shared unrestrained commentary on Michael Phillips’ admission and apology
“Can we just appreciate this man’s courage here?” said one, while another added, “He has nothing to apologize for.”
“Well, at least he is honest,” said a third.
“Can’t even be mad at the dude because he was being upfront,” stated a fourth, while a fifth requested that Phillips be left alone because “He has suffered enough.”
Detractors were less forgiving, with one expressing, “I remember the time when we knew less about each other.”
“Its official. People get famous for no reason,” commented a second.
“Bro has got to be into people talking trash about him,” a third observed, with a fourth adding, “I just want to hurt him for thinking he is handicapped. Like, for real.”
“There is no way you would ever get this information out of me. In fact, I would make sure I got cremated just to be safe,” a fifth asserted.
“But women are emotional ones?” probed the next.
Michael Phillips’ apology came after he had challenged others to outmatch him in personal size
In a late February interview with TMZ, Phillips claimed his male part was 0.97 cm (0.38 inches) long when erect. He used his fingernail in the video interview to demonstrate his size, saying, “When it’s flaccid, it’s smaller than that.”
He added: “I welcome anybody to go out there and beat me.”
Phillips said he was diagnosed with having a “micrope**s” in 2025. The Cleveland Clinic defines the condition as a male package with a stretched length of less than 6.8 cm (2.67 inches).
Phillips revealed some of the issues he faces because of his condition.
“I will never be able to have penetrative s*x,” he said, adding that the factor has impacted his dating and relationships.
He also revealed that going to the bathroom can be tricky, as “it goes everywhere and stuff like that.”
Phillips said he has looked into making his “smallest pe**s” claim official with the Guinness Book of World Records.
“Maybe we all need to get off these platforms and do something actually productive,” a netizen expressed
