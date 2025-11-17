19 Pictures Of Squirrels Interacting With Dinosaurs Taken By Me

I have been photographing red squirrels since 2016 and spent a total of 3200 hours.

As a child, I was always playing with dinosaurs and I grew up with them, I had inflatable dinosaurs to ride on and an Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs. I was really addicted to dinos in my childhood and then Steven Spielberg came with his Jurassic Park movies. I thought it was a great idea to bring my love for squirrels and dinosaurs together in a themed series and to pay a tribute to Jurassic Park.

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

