Mom’s Confession About Having A Baby With Down Syndrome Gets A Heartwarming Update A Year Later

A new baby means a lot of sleepless nights, noise, and worry for new parents. But when a baby has special needs, the amount of work can even double or triple. About one in 700-800 babies in the U.S. is born with Down syndrome, and for many parents, finding out about their unborn baby can be overwhelming and heartbreaking.
Such was the case with this mother, who posted a raw confession about how she didn’t think she could raise her DS son. “I know it can be rewarding, but I want a life as well,” she wrote with searing honesty. However, a year later, she came back with an update that made many people smile.
A year ago, a new mom shared her honest confession about being overwhelmed with raising a baby with Down syndrome
pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)
“I can’t do this for the rest of my life,” she admitted, asking for support and help online
tdyuvbanova / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Her confession was met with an outpouring of support, as other parents shared similar experiences and how they cope
Recently, the mother posted an update that was way more hopeful and heartwarming than her original post
Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)
tdyuvbanova / Magnific (not the actual photo)
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Camandona / Magnific (not the actual photo)
“It’s so valuable for parents facing these diagnoses to hear that it’s not the end of the world,” commenters reacted
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