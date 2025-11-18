“You’re Jealous”: Overweight Actor Trolled For His Attractive Wife Slams Haters

George Keywood has had enough of body-shaming trolls questioning how he “managed to pull” his attractive wife.
Sienna and George met online and fell in love while chatting on Instagram, according to the DailyMail. After speaking for six months, Sienna flew from her native Australia to London to date the actor.
“When I first moved, my family and friends’ reaction wasn’t good. They didn’t want me to move so far away for someone I hadn’t known for very long, especially as they hadn’t met George, so they advised me against it.
“But I said, ‘I love him, and I’m really sure about this, so I’m going to go with my heart.'”
The content creator described her husband as her “dream man” and said that his “big belly” is a turn on.
Image credits: georgekeywood
The actor and social media personality, who played Craig in the British mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing, tied the knot with Sienna Keera, a video creator, in May 2022.
The couple recently visited Paris, France, for a vacation with their son, Oliver.
When they stand together in photos, they often face a flood of comments pointing out the size difference between George and his wife.
“People say I couldn’t possibly be attracted to him because of his size,” Sienna told Fabulous, as per TheSun.
“I don’t know why people see it that way because, obviously, I am attracted to him.
“A lot of people stare at us in the street, which makes me feel uncomfortable because it’s rude, but I know we look different from other couples.
“I feel like there would be less judgment if I was big too. It’s more normal to see two big people together or a slim man and a large woman.”
In a recent TikTok video, the couple gave a sarcastic response to a user who asked, “How’s she pulled that?”
“I do not know. Look at me. I am stunning,” George jokingly said as his wife lifted up his shirt. “I am what they call beautiful, absolutely hot.”
Amid comments like “If you need help getting away from him, let me know,” many other users celebrated the pair’s love.
“Even I get fed up with the stupid comments you get …so repetitive… you’re both great, btw,” a fan said.
“What’s the problem now? A beautiful woman loving a chunkier man. So what? Don’t see a problem,” another user penned.
“I love your reactions to all the haters!! Carry on making people smile,” a third fan commented.
Image credits: georgekeywood
The actor got more serious in a separate video in which he responded to a TikTok critic who wrote, “I have never been embarrassed for someone I don’t know until I saw this mess.”
“Are you embarrassed for me? I’m embarrassed for you because you haven’t got this,” George said, pointing to the apartment the couple was staying at in Paris, which had views of the Eiffel Tower.
“You’re jealous, you’re bitter, you hate yourself, so you want to attack someone who you think should be hating themselves.
“But I tell you right now, I’m far from it! So yeah, stop being jealous, stop being miserable. Be supportive of people you don’t know.
“I feel sorry for you because you have time to waste writing negative comments on people’s profiles you don’t even know. You have issues. Go see somebody.”
The couple often posts videos making fun of body-shaming trolls
Speaking with the DailyMail, the Australian mother also addressed the accusations that her relationship is based on reasons other than love.
“If I was a gold digger, I’d go after someone rich! George is just comfortable. We don’t have a high-rolling lifestyle, so those comments are just dumb.
“The hate doesn’t get to us. We love each other, and nothing anyone says will change that.”
On Instagram, Sienna posted a romantic collection of photos listing the reasons why she’s found “The One,” with Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather playing in the background.
“He cried when he saw me walking down the aisle and held our son throughout the entire ceremony. The way he looked at our son when he was born. He worked a minimum wage job to support our family when we were struggling.
“He encouraged any and every creative idea I had. He is not afraid to stand up to anyone who is rude to me.
“I’ll open the door for my man….I love him endlessly.”
People defended the couple against online criticism
