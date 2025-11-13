Students Come Up With An Ingenious And Funny Graph To Stop People From Feeding Their Overweight Campus Cat

We all know how hard it is to say no to the adorable eyes of your beloved pet when it asks for yet another bite of your food. This college in California is facing a similar problem – they have a chubby cat named Cheeto living in their Physics Building. Apparently, people love the adorable cat so much, they keep giving him food. However, as it turns out, Cheeto is getting enough food already so the students of the campus teamed up to put up hilarious posters informing other people that Cheeto’s insatiable appetite must be curbed for the sake of the cat’s health.
UC Davis College of Letters and Science in Davis has a permanent inhabitant around their Physics building. He goes by the name Cheeto and he is one fat cat who’s loved by the students who go there. In fact, they love him so much, he keeps getting snacks even though he has a specially scheduled eating time.
“Cheeto, the ginger cat who hangs out around the Physics building and in the college campus, is looking more and more like a cheese puff. Please don’t feed him. He’s overweight and squirrels eat the extra food,” they wrote on their Facebook page. The students have even indicated the cat’s diet or rather, kill count – ten rats, sixteen mice, seven gophers, nine blue jays, three rabbits, and eight squirrels.
Below the feline body condition chart in which the overweight cat is circled in black to indicate what Cheeto has become, the students put up a sign: “His name is Cheeto and he has a DESIGNATED feeder from the physics department every morning! We quite like this cat as he provides valuable emotional support when Physics shatters our souls.
He has become far too overweight and for his health, please do not feed him – no matter how much he begs! And he will beg. Because he knows we are suckers!
Also, squirrels like to eat extra food, and they are getting heart disease (see Figure 1).”
Apparently, all the extra food that Cheeto does not finish is eaten by local squirrels. This also poses a problem for them as according to the students of the college, additional food correlates with heart diseases among squirrels.
