30 People Are Calling Out Jobs They Think Are 100% Overpaid

The desire for fairness is a huge motivator for change. To put it simply, people can’t stand it if someone’s being mistreated or if they see someone being rewarded more than they are. And when talk turns to money, things can get really heated. Many people believe that they’re not paid enough for their efforts, meanwhile, they watch others get rich by—seemingly—doing ‘nothing’ at all.
The r/AskReddit community went all-out and shared their thoughts about the professions that they personally believe are greatly overpaid, from influencers to preachers. Scroll down to read their opinions and upvote the posts that you agree with, dear Pandas.
Personal finance expert Rick Orford, the author of ‘The Financially Independent Millennial,’ shed some light as to why some professions get paid more than others. You’ll find Bored Panda’s interview with him below.
#1
Big time preachers (think Joel Osteen, Kenneth Copeland)
#2
Executives of most companies. They supposedly get paid massive amounts because they will be held responsible for the performance of the company and… Are never held responsible for the performance of the company…
#3
Being a Kardashian
#4
CEOs
I dare anyone here to tell me they think its fine that a CEO earns 200x that of a regular employee.
#5
Politicians. Way overpaid and corrupt.
#6
College and pro sports coaches
#7
I thought it was funny that a lot of social media influencers make enough to wear a different designer outfit each day. I feel like I missed a real-life cheat code
#8
Here in Quebec, Canada, we have something called “the language Police”. They go around and make sure fonts on signs are more pronounced in French than English.
They make 80k a year. 😑
#9
Premier league football players.
#10
Celebrities, of most any fashion. I do not see any reason why an actor needs to be paid multi-million dollars for one project that likely takes them less than a year to do.
I get being a celeb comes with normally needing security and stuff, but I’m pretty sure even someone who makes like $1m a year can afford that stuff…
#11
Professional stock portfolio managers. 99% of them do not outperform indexes and they contribute no real goods or services.
#12
School admin spots. Growing up, the class sizes grew while the amount of teachers, and what they were paid, continually shrunk. But they kept adding extra superintendents and giving them pay raises left and right.
#13
Hospital CEOs
#14
The chancellor at my small
#15
Professional athletes
#16
Talking heads on cable and network news.
#17
I’ve always thought the entire structure of what pays is odd. I sit here moving some letters around as a screen as a software engineer, while people are outside, doing hard labor, saving lives, and building skyscrapers for less money than I make doing this work. I feel like they should get paid much more than my “white collar” work.
#18
As a pharmacy student, medical administration has an INSANE amount of overhead costs and take about 90% of the cut, with the last 10% actually being given to the doctors, nurses, and pharmacists involved, etc.
Also PBMs. PBMs suck.
#19
Amazon CEOs.
#20
Music executives. They don’t have an ounce of talent, but will make money off of the talent of someone else. It’s a disgusting thing to see.
#21
College football coaches. Literally the highest paid government workers (at state schools)
#22
Management consultants. I was one, and there is no way I add $650/hr in value to the company who is paying for my services.
Note that I get paid
#23
Insurance broker. Source: am an insurance broker.
#24
Corporate Executives. I work with some dumb fkrs that ride the coattails of their talented teams
#25
Pharmaceutical reps
#26
Hollywood Actors & Actresses….Yes I said it 😆
#27
Owner of Tesla.
#28
University Presidents. Found out today my university press makes $360,000 annually.
#29
Realtors (in Canada)
#30
College administrators.
