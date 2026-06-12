59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Creativity is one of the most important qualities a designer can have. Knowing when to dial it back is a close second. Because as strange as it sounds, design can absolutely suffer from too much imagination.
To show you what we mean, we went over to the subreddit r/DesignDesign, where people share the most hilariously impractical creations on the internet. The pieces we found are all undeniably inventive, but actually using any of them is a completely different story. Scroll down and see for yourself.
#1 This Bench Looking Like A Book
Image source: Public-Eagle6992
#2 This Bread Knife In A Swiss Restaurant Has A Silhouette Of The Major Peaks In Switzerland
Image source: Independent_Log1931
#3 Cliff Cup
Image source: snootyscoop
#4 A Sink That… Sinks?
Image source: Virmire_Survivor
#5 Gosh
Image source: anon
#6 Sunglasses, Mask, Face Shield
Image source: Sufficient-Cress1958
#7 Seat
Image source: Papapishu
#8 This Is Supposed To Be A Bathtub
Image source: AStrangeHorse
#9 Panthermobile
Image source: StephenMcGannon
#10 This Whisky Glass
Image source: skan76
#11 This Handrail
Image source: ekkki
#12 Creature Cups
Image source: PresentSecretary44
#13 Because People Love Sitting On Bike Seats When They Don’t Have To
Image source: DrLeisure
#14 Rip White Shirts
Image source: braveNewWorldView
#15 Chairs In Despair
Image source: jibcheese
#16 Dangling A Toilet Above Another Toilet
Image source: hofong159
#17 Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency
Image source: y4s4f4e
#18 This Wavy Sidewalk Is More Fun And Less Practical
Image source: akkosetto
#19 This Keyboard With Blurry Keycaps Made To Look Like Early 3D Video Game Graphics
Image source: glyph1234
#20 Bike Rack That Prioritizes Form Over Function
Image source: phantomtails
#21 Salt Lake City, Triple Decker Fireplace
Image source: ofivem
#22 1960 Bmw Isetta
Image source: BroadCapital
#23 Sets
Image source: kejones_
#24 The Look Of This Office Building
Image source: Lepke2011
#25 Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges
Image source: acidiola
#26 Coffee Table With Bonus Mountain Range
Image source: acidiola
#27 Three Must Be A Reason Design People Are So Obsessed With Stairs
Image source: Virmire_Survivor
#28 Man Ray Chess Set (1926)
Image source: StephenMcGannon
#29 The Entire Hotel Room Lights Up When Someone Turns On The Bathroom Light
Image source: MarchogGwyrdd
#30 Meatball Plate By Gustav Westman X IKEA
Image source: krampaus
#31 Local Burger Place’s Graphic Menu
Image source: TheWaterUser
#32 Create A Problem, Solve The Problem, Profit!
Image source: georgmierau
#33 This Bed Was Designed To Wreck My Shins At Night
Image source: OrlandoWashington69
#34 Open / Closed Door Sign
Image source: Red-42
#35 The “Anti-Diver”: A Design Rejected By Both Watch Purists And Professional Designers. Form Follows Vibe
Image source: PureRepresentative89
#36 Bike Rack Looks Fallen Over And Only Useable On One Side
Image source: cottoncowboy1
#37 Sweater That’s Also A Backpack
Image source: GibsMcKormik
#38 The Pi Bike Or Picycle
Image source: rastroboy
#39 Traditional Ceramic Motifs Reimagined
Image source: Adventurous-Year-463
#40 The Cup I Got At A Restaurant, Yes That Is Supposed To Be The Handle, Even The Waiter Was Struggling To Hold It
Image source: Sowf_Paw
#41 This Teapot Is Very
Image source: dan_dorje
#42 This Hotel Bathroom Art Is A Little Xcessive With The Expressiv
Image source: jvenegoknee
#43 These Corner Windows
Image source: fuzzytheduckling
#44 This Is Probably The Funniest And Weirdest Washroom Sign
Image source: portal742
#45 Cat Spotlight
Image source: lauraakabeibi
#46 What Is Even The Goal Of The Photographer Here?
Image source: FreddThundersen
#47 This Speedometer
Image source: knjiru
#48 This Is What Happens When You Let An Architect With Too Much Free Time Loose
Image source: Stephanie_Tatum
#49 Glass Sink In A Hotel
Image source: BGDesign
#50 What In The World Is This Supposed To Say?
Image source: MsPaganPoetry
#51 It’s Got Design In The Name!
Image source: J0rgeJ0nes
#52 Single-Color Chess
Image source: pokemantra
#53 A Watch That Doesn’t Tell Time, Minimal Dial Design For Mindfulness Lovers
Image source: Fabulous-Jump-35
#54 A Perfectly Designed Balcony
Image source: DasBierChef
#55 It Looks Cool But Isn’t Great To Use
Image source: slobosaurus
#56 LED Sign I Came Across On Amazon Today. :-D Seeyouspa Cecowboy
Image source: Iswhars
#57 An Ad Inside The Gym To Get Coaching And Structure
Image source: ordiclic
#58 Who The Heck Invented This? The Most Uncomfortable Toilet I Ever Sat On And It Was A Luxury Hotel
Image source: mocross88
#59 Tp. Tpeach. Teace Peach
Image source: miamylo
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