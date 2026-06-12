59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

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Creativity is one of the most important qualities a designer can have. Knowing when to dial it back is a close second. Because as strange as it sounds, design can absolutely suffer from too much imagination.

To show you what we mean, we went over to the subreddit r/DesignDesign, where people share the most hilariously impractical creations on the internet. The pieces we found are all undeniably inventive, but actually using any of them is a completely different story. Scroll down and see for yourself.

#1 This Bench Looking Like A Book

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: Public-Eagle6992

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

#2 This Bread Knife In A Swiss Restaurant Has A Silhouette Of The Major Peaks In Switzerland

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: Independent_Log1931

#3 Cliff Cup

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: snootyscoop

#4 A Sink That… Sinks?

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: Virmire_Survivor

#5 Gosh

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#6 Sunglasses, Mask, Face Shield

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: Sufficient-Cress1958

#7 Seat

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: Papapishu

#8 This Is Supposed To Be A Bathtub

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: AStrangeHorse

#9 Panthermobile

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#10 This Whisky Glass

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: skan76

#11 This Handrail

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: ekkki

#12 Creature Cups

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: PresentSecretary44

#13 Because People Love Sitting On Bike Seats When They Don’t Have To

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: DrLeisure

#14 Rip White Shirts

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: braveNewWorldView

#15 Chairs In Despair

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: jibcheese

#16 Dangling A Toilet Above Another Toilet

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: hofong159

#17 Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: y4s4f4e

#18 This Wavy Sidewalk Is More Fun And Less Practical

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: akkosetto

#19 This Keyboard With Blurry Keycaps Made To Look Like Early 3D Video Game Graphics

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: glyph1234

#20 Bike Rack That Prioritizes Form Over Function

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: phantomtails

#21 Salt Lake City, Triple Decker Fireplace

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: ofivem

#22 1960 Bmw Isetta

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: BroadCapital

#23 Sets

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: kejones_

#24 The Look Of This Office Building

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: Lepke2011

#25 Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: acidiola

#26 Coffee Table With Bonus Mountain Range

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: acidiola

#27 Three Must Be A Reason Design People Are So Obsessed With Stairs

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: Virmire_Survivor

#28 Man Ray Chess Set (1926)

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#29 The Entire Hotel Room Lights Up When Someone Turns On The Bathroom Light

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: MarchogGwyrdd

#30 Meatball Plate By Gustav Westman X IKEA

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: krampaus

#31 Local Burger Place’s Graphic Menu

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: TheWaterUser

#32 Create A Problem, Solve The Problem, Profit!

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: georgmierau

#33 This Bed Was Designed To Wreck My Shins At Night

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: OrlandoWashington69

#34 Open / Closed Door Sign

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: Red-42

#35 The “Anti-Diver”: A Design Rejected By Both Watch Purists And Professional Designers. Form Follows Vibe

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: PureRepresentative89

#36 Bike Rack Looks Fallen Over And Only Useable On One Side

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: cottoncowboy1

#37 Sweater That’s Also A Backpack

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: GibsMcKormik

#38 The Pi Bike Or Picycle

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: rastroboy

#39 Traditional Ceramic Motifs Reimagined

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: Adventurous-Year-463

#40 The Cup I Got At A Restaurant, Yes That Is Supposed To Be The Handle, Even The Waiter Was Struggling To Hold It

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: Sowf_Paw

#41 This Teapot Is Very

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: dan_dorje

#42 This Hotel Bathroom Art Is A Little Xcessive With The Expressiv

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: jvenegoknee

#43 These Corner Windows

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: fuzzytheduckling

#44 This Is Probably The Funniest And Weirdest Washroom Sign

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: portal742

#45 Cat Spotlight

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: lauraakabeibi

#46 What Is Even The Goal Of The Photographer Here?

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: FreddThundersen

#47 This Speedometer

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: knjiru

#48 This Is What Happens When You Let An Architect With Too Much Free Time Loose

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: Stephanie_Tatum

#49 Glass Sink In A Hotel

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: BGDesign

#50 What In The World Is This Supposed To Say?

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: MsPaganPoetry

#51 It’s Got Design In The Name!

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: J0rgeJ0nes

#52 Single-Color Chess

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: pokemantra

#53 A Watch That Doesn’t Tell Time, Minimal Dial Design For Mindfulness Lovers

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: Fabulous-Jump-35

#54 A Perfectly Designed Balcony

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: DasBierChef

#55 It Looks Cool But Isn’t Great To Use

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: slobosaurus

#56 LED Sign I Came Across On Amazon Today. :-D Seeyouspa Cecowboy

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: Iswhars

#57 An Ad Inside The Gym To Get Coaching And Structure

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: ordiclic

#58 Who The Heck Invented This? The Most Uncomfortable Toilet I Ever Sat On And It Was A Luxury Hotel

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: mocross88

#59 Tp. Tpeach. Teace Peach

59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)

Image source: miamylo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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