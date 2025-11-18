Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Do you remember when everyone had an infinity symbol tattoo? Or the dog filter era? Or the snow boots? Or the statement necklaces?
From the quirky to cringeworthy trends, millennials have gone through it all. Millennials have seen trends come and go at lightning speed, and yes, we admit that some of the decisions were not ideal, but you have to admit that some of the trends still seem pretty cool even today…
Time to revisit the millennial world and vote on which trends are outdated.
#1 Millennial Tattoos
Image source: Wallison Diniz
#2 Skinny Jeans
Image source: Godisable jacob
#3 Statement Necklaces
Image source: Scott Webb
#4 Millenial Home Trends
Image source: Wendy Wei
#5 Ugg Boots
Image source: Sole Heaven
#6 Dreamcatchers
Image source: Katrin Bolovtsova
#7 The Pouf
Image source: source
#8 Ankle Socks
Image source: Elena Csernik
#9 The Side Part
Image source: Moose Photos
#10 Headbands
Image source: Serena Koi
#11 The Laugh-Cry Emoji
Image source: Roman Odintsov
#12 Ipods
Image source: Pixabay
#13 The Smokey Eye
Image source: Pixabay
#14 The French Tuck
Image source: Chelsi Peter
#15 Boomerangs
Image source: Kampus Production
#16 Vine vs. TikTok
Image source: Cottonbro Studio
