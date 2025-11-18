Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Do you remember when everyone had an infinity symbol tattoo? Or the dog filter era? Or the snow boots? Or the statement necklaces?

From the quirky to cringeworthy trends, millennials have gone through it all. Millennials have seen trends come and go at lightning speed, and yes, we admit that some of the decisions were not ideal, but you have to admit that some of the trends still seem pretty cool even today… 

Time to revisit the millennial world and vote on which trends are outdated.

#1 Millennial Tattoos

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Wallison Diniz

#2 Skinny Jeans

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Godisable jacob

#3 Statement Necklaces

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Scott Webb

#4 Millenial Home Trends

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Wendy Wei

#5 Ugg Boots

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Sole Heaven

#6 Dreamcatchers

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Katrin Bolovtsova

#7 The Pouf

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: source

#8 Ankle Socks

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Elena Csernik

#9 The Side Part

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Moose Photos

#10 Headbands

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Serena Koi

#11 The Laugh-Cry Emoji

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Roman Odintsov

#12 Ipods

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Pixabay

#13 The Smokey Eye

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Pixabay

#14 The French Tuck

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Chelsi Peter

#15 Boomerangs

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Kampus Production

#16 Vine vs. TikTok

Millennial Trends That Have Lost Their Cool

Image source: Cottonbro Studio

Patrick Penrose
