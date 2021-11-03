Our Childhood Fantasies are Awakened by the New Barbie Movie

Our core childhood memories usually include the games we’ve experienced and the toys we’ve played with. These nostalgic moments and items will always have a soft spot in our hearts no matter how many years have gone by. This is the reason why a lot of girls were tickled pink when it was revealed that a live-action Barbie film was in the works. Here are five reasons why our childhood fantasies are once again awakened by the announcement of the live-action film:
5. The director is a master storyteller of womanhood
Who better to have at the helm of the film’s ship than famed filmmaker, Greta Gerwig, who is the genius behind films, such as Lady Bird and Little Women. She teams up once again with another brilliant filmmaker and real-life partner, Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), as he serves as the film’s co-writer. This matchmade in filmmaking heaven will be in charge of bringing another well-loved couple into life, in the form of Barbie and Ken. This double date of sorts is much anticipated, most especially since Gerwig is known for her ability to capture the essence of strong women characters in her films. It is most interesting to see her take on the live-action version of one of the most famous fashion dolls in the world.
4. The picture-perfect cast members
It was first announced that Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey) would be portraying the role of Barbie. This immediately made waves, as Robbie seemed like a good fit for a role. Her last portrayal of Sharon Tate in the comedy drama, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, showed viewers a more feminine and fashionable side that is also quite reminiscent of how a real-life Barbie doll looks. The excitement surrounding the film even grew bigger when Ryan Gosling (La La Land) was announced to be portraying the role of Ken. It was not difficult to imagine the two beautiful actors get into character and don fashion show worthy outfits. The project also marks the first time Robbie and Gosling will be working together. Their promising chemistry gives us all the more reasons to root for them.
3. More fashion moments to look forward to
When the Barbie brand is mentioned, one of the first things that come to mind are the fashion forward outfits and the most stylish of accessories. It would be most interesting to see how all of this will be incorporated in the film, most especially since the film will be set in the present-day. Details of the storyline may still be limited, but by the looks of it, the plot will be far from shallow. It’s fair to say that this won’t be your typical chick flick, as it aims to inspire women while rocking the latest fashion trends at the same time. Get ready for some mic drop moments that are expected to be all done in style.
2. A brand new story for the young and young at heart
The girls who grew up playing with Barbie dolls are mostly in the age of settling down. A number probably have little girls of their own who are fashion doll lovers, as well. The film serves as a trip down memory lane for all age groups who practically grew up with Barbie dolls under their Christmas wish list. The Barbie film series of the past are mainly composed of animated movies. Seeing a modern-day and live-action portrayal is like watching a blank canvas begin to be completed before your eyes. It’s still hard to imagine how the story will pan out, but viewers can take comfort in the fact that the film has got its ducks in a row from the time it was announced. Something worth watching must be brewing when you’ve got a lauded filmmaking team onboard, and paired with a solid set of cast members.
1. A chance to re-introduce the iconic doll to the younger generation
Kids belonging to the Gen Z generation might not be familiar of the magic of Barbie dolls anymore. The film serves as a good time to re-introduce them to what was once one of the most popular dolls of the 1990’s. The film also serves as a chance to experience the best of both worlds. Apart from reacquainting with the iconic doll, viewers will also get to take home a bunch of lessons and realizations along the way. Robbie once even expressed her excitement about the film, as she views it to be an opportunity to spread more positivity out in the world, and inspire a new breed of young girls at the same time. Barbie may have lied low in the recent years, but this comeback is proving to be one for the books.