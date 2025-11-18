Our 11 Iconic Photos Of London Weddings

We are Liam and Stam, a photography duo passionate about capturing the world’s beauty through our lenses. Our journey has taken us to some of the most incredible places on Earth, but our work is deeply rooted in the authentic human experiences and stunning landscapes we encounter along the way. With Stam’s Thai heritage, we have a unique perspective and access to the vibrant cultures and serene landscapes of Thailand, allowing us to tell stories that are both intimate and powerful. Liam, with his background in the UK, brings a technical precision and a love for narrative-driven photography that complements our shared vision.

Our photography is not just about creating beautiful images; it’s about connecting with people and places on a deeper level. We believe that every photograph should tell a story, evoke emotion, and offer a glimpse into the lives and environments we are privileged to document. Our work has been featured in leading publications and exhibitions, reflecting our commitment to producing images that resonate with our audience.

London holds a special place in our hearts as our favorite backdrop for photographing couples. The city’s iconic architecture and old-world charm provide a timeless setting that perfectly complements the love stories we capture. Whether it’s the historic streets, the grandeur of its landmarks, or the intimate corners of its parks, London offers endless opportunities for creating romantic and memorable images.

More info: liamcollard.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

