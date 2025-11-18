Lights, Camera, Action! The 96th Oscar Nominees Have Been Officially Announced

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced today (January 23), with Cristopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” leading the list with 13 nominations, closely followed by “Poor Things” with 11. The 96th annual Academy Awards follow an incredibly successful year for cinemas worldwide marked by the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon.

Together, “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” grossed over $2 billion globally, a remarkable achievement considering the pandemic crisis and the growing competition of online streaming platforms.

While America Ferrera received an unexpected nomination for playing Gloria in “Barbie,” the film’s protagonist, Margot Robbie, and its director, Greta Gerwig, were surprisingly absent from the Best Actress and Best Director lists, respectively.

The announcement came with a few history-making moments for the entertainment industry: at 81, Martin Scorsese became the oldest directing nominee.

Lily Gladstone, who plays Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” earned a Best Actress nomination, making her the first Native American person from the US to contend for that Academy Award.

Additionally, the three best picture contenders — “Barbie,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” and “Past Lives” — were directed by women for the first time.

Jimmy Kimmel will take the stage to host the ceremony for the fourth time on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Among his goals, of course, will be to avoid stand-up comedian Jo Koy’s fate and not become the target of thousands of online memes.

Here is the list of this year’s Oscar nominees:

The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

Best picture

Best actor

Best actress

Best supporting actor

Best supporting actress

Best director

International feature film

Animated feature film

Adapted screenplay

Original screenplay

Visual effects

Original score

Original song

Documentary feature film

Documentary short film

Watch the announcement below:

Cinematography

Costume design

Film editing

Sound

Production design

Makeup and hairstyling

