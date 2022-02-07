10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ornella Muti

Hers is a name you remember once you’ve heard it. Ornella Muti is not exactly the same name as every girl you went to school with growing up, and we’ve yet to hear of our kids in the same class as anyone with this very unique name. It’s lovely, of course, but our point is that you don’t forget a name like that one. To make things more interesting, you also do not forget a face like hers, either. This beauty has been making a name for herself for some time, yet there are still a few people here and there who haven’t heard of her. It’s time to rectify that situation.
1. She’s Italian
Her name, the one you cannot forget, is memorable because it is Italian. She was born and raised in the historic, beautiful, famous city of Rome. She spent her life amongst things so beautiful that words and even photos do no justice, and she is someone who appreciates the beauty of life.
2. She is in Her 60s
You can stop right there because we are not joking. She doesn’t look a day over 40, and even that is aging her a bit, yet she is 66. Yes, you read that correctly – she is closer to 70 than she is 60 – and she doesn’t look even close. Her date of birth is March 9, 1955, and we cannot get over her youth.
3. She is an Actress
She spent her life working in front of the camera as an actress. She got her start in the business back in 1970 when she was only 15, and she has not slowed down. She was an instant success, and her fans adore her. She’s quite talented, and she is one of Italy’s most famous actresses.
4. She’s Also a Host
When she is not busy with things like acting, she is a television presenter, too. She is so good at what she does, and she has so many fans that people want to see her as often as possible. While so many people have aged out of this business and have found less work available over the years, there is still so much that she is doing.
5. She Loves Love
We can say this with certainty because she has been married twice. No one who doesn’t love the idea of love gets married a second time or divorced a second time, and still finds time to have a partner in life despite two divorced. She is a woman who loves love. Her first marriage lasted 6 years. Her second lasted eight years, and her current partner is one she’s not been so open about.
6. She is a Mother
She welcomed her first daughter a year before she got married for the first time. She was only 19 when her daughter was born, and her daughter has grown up to become a successful model and public figure. Her name is Naike Rivelli. She has two additional children with her second husband.
7. Her First Husband Did not Father Her First Daughter
Naike Rivelli was born on October 10, 1974, to her teenage mother. However, the man her mother married the following year when she was only 20 is not the father of her daughter. In fact, it was believed that her father was a different man, but this was proven false later on when a DNA test revealed that the man she thought fathered her child did not.
8. She Doesn’t Know Who Fathered Her Baby
What is shocking to learn is that this actress does not know who the father of her first daughter is. She was married to a man before her daughter was a year old. It was not him. The man she thought fathered her baby did not father her baby, according to a DNA test, and she admitted at that point that she simply has no idea who the father of her child is. She was 19 when she gave birth, which is what makes this story even more shocking to her fans.
9. She is Very Private
If there is a woman who is happy to discuss her life with the press, it is this woman. Yet, at the same time, she doesn’t disclose anything. She is so private, and she does not discuss anything she doesn’t want to disclose. For someone so private, she is good at allowing people to think she’s not.
10. She’d Like to Be In Russia
Muti is making headlines right now because she is discussing her love of Russia and the fact that she would like to live there and work there. She is seeking citizenship in the country of Russia, and her fans are shocked to learn she has such a love of the country when she’s from somewhere as lovely as Italy.