Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

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A relationship can be whatever people want it to be, as long as it’s consensual. For one woman and her husband, their marriage had reached a point where they felt they needed to be intimate with others.

They set boundaries, communicated clearly, and for a while, it seemed like they had found a balance that worked for both of them.

But things shifted when the man’s lover asked for something the couple hadn’t even talked about before. It turns out she wants to have a child with him now! Unsure what response would create the least problems, the wife turned to the subreddit r/nonmonogamy for advice.

This wife offered her husband to open up their marriage

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

Image credits: Toa Heftiba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But now she thinks it has gone too far

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

The husband’s lover doesn’t just want him to impregnate her, she also hopes he could be involved in raising the child

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

Image credits: anon

As the woman’s story went viral, she provided more information in the comments

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

People told the wife she has no obligation to go along with it because that wasn’t part of their agreement

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

After going through the replies, the wife issued her partner an ultimatum

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

Image credits: Gabriel Ponton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

Image credits: anon

She answered a few more questions

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

And people commended her for her level-headedness

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

Eventually, the husband came back with his decision

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

Image credits: Ivan Aleksic / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

Image credits: anon

People said he was just trying to avoid responsibility and that the woman should get a lawyer

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

To everyone’s surprise, the wife allowed the husband to go ahead and have a child with his lover and decided to stay married to him

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

Image credits: Hrant Khachatryan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

Image credits: anon

She explained her decision wasn’t an impulsive one

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

But people said they no longer believe in the couple’s marriage

Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum
Open Marriage Takes A Wild Turn When Husband’s GF Asks For A Baby, Wife Gives Him An Ultimatum

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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