Husband Gets A Brutal Reality Check After Realizing An Open Marriage Applies To Both Spouses

Personally, I’ve never really liked the concept of an open relationship, but I know a couple who are in one, and they seem pretty happy. I guess, as long as it’s not forced on one partner and both choose it, it’s their life and they can do what they want.
This man, however, forced his wife into an open marriage just because he wanted to sleep with his secretary. However, he quickly realized that he had made a mistake as his wife was able to find a lot of men, so he demanded that they stop it, but things escalated as she refused!
More info: Reddit
As the dating world changes, people are trying out open relationships, but some are even forced into them
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The poster’s parents got married pretty young, as her mom got pregnant with her, and they moved to the city where her grandpa set up a business for her father
Image credits: ThrowAway_chosen
Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)
After years together, her barely present father demanded an open marriage from her mom, who was reluctant at first, but gave in after pressure
Image credits: ThrowAway_chosen
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The man quickly realized his mistake, as it was just a reason to sleep with his secretary, while his wife was able to find many men
Image credits: ThrowAway_chosen
He asked his wife to stop the open marriage, but she refused, so they got a divorce, but he spread rumors to his family that she cheated on him
Today, we dive into the original poster’s (OP) life as she tells us the story about how her parents got divorced. They were really young when they got pregnant with her, so they were married off, and OP’s grandpa set up a business for them in the city. Her mom was taught to be a “submissive wife” when she grew up in the south, and barely socialized after moving away.
She got close with her daughter, who urged her to go out, and she finally made a friend and started socializing. One day, her 41-year-old husband suddenly suggested an “open marriage,” and she was aghast. Being a good Christian, the idea was shocking for her, and she didn’t believe in divorce either. With pressure from him and encouragement from her daughter, she finally agreed.
The truth is that the man only wanted to sleep with his secretary, but he quickly realized the mistake he had made. His 39-year-old athletic wife got a lot of attention from numerous men, and he just couldn’t bear it. It must have hurt his small ego, as he started fighting with her over silly things. Now, she had grown confident, so she also fought back, and they decided to get divorced.
However, the sly man went and told both their parents that she “cheated on him,” and they all came down to berate her. Luckily, she is blessed with a smart daughter, as OP had saved all their messages and revealed the truth to the whole family. The grandparents started fighting each other for their children, and said accusatory things to the poster’s mom.
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She even faced backlash from her “church friends,” but she shut them down. Her true friend was very supportive in this, and she even gave her an attorney’s number. Meanwhile, OP also found out that the business given to her dad actually belongs to her mom, and now her father is living in a hotel, while they await more divorce drama.
The truth is that open marriages might seem like a new concept, but in reality, it’s actually a historical phenomenon. In fact, some scientists argue it may be hard-wired into our genetics and confer species survival advantages. No wonder so many people are willing to give it a try. Data shows that 23% of Americans find it acceptable, and out of those, 36% are men, while 30% are women.
However, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, as we clearly witnessed in this story. The man basically wanted his wife’s “permission” to sleep with his secretary, so he jumped into it. When his wife got a lot of men to hook up with, he got jealous and then conveniently wanted to stop it.
Research suggests that men’s jealousy tends to center around the idea of their partner getting physical with another man, while women tend to get more jealous of emotional intimacy. Jealous people can lash out, and even the man did so, by commenting on his wife’s appearance. Well, it’s a good thing that they are getting divorced because he sounds quite annoying.
Netizens expressed sympathy for the poster that she was stuck in all the drama, but they were glad that her mom was leaving her toxic dad. Don’t you agree with them? Feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments below!
People online found it funny how the one who wants an open marriage always ends up regretting it
Follow Us