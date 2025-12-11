Onyeka Okongwu: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Onyeka Okongwu

December 11, 2000

Los Angeles, California, US

24 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Onyeka Okongwu?

Onyeka Okongwu is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his powerful defensive presence and versatile athleticism on the court. He currently plays as a center and power forward for the Atlanta Hawks in the National Basketball Association.

His breakout moment arrived in 2020 when he was selected as the sixth overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. Okongwu quickly showcased his exceptional skills, making an immediate impact with his strong rebounding and shot-blocking abilities.

Early Life and Education

Onyeka Okongwu was born on December 11, 2000, in East Los Angeles, California, to Nigerian immigrant parents, Mike and Kate Okongwu. His mother worked as a registered nurse, and the family later relocated to Chino Hills.

He attended Chino Hills High School, where he became a basketball standout, winning three state championships. Okongwu later committed to the University of Southern California, playing one collegiate season for the USC Trojans before entering the NBA Draft.

Notable Relationships

Onyeka Okongwu has maintained a private personal life, and no high-profile romantic relationships have been publicly confirmed. He is currently understood to be single.

He has no children mentioned in public records.

Career Highlights

Onyeka Okongwu’s career began with notable success at Chino Hills High School, where he secured three state titles and earned California Mr. Basketball honors twice. His collegiate career at USC saw him named to the First-team All-Pac-12 in 2020.

He was selected as the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, marking his entry into professional basketball. Okongwu continued to develop, signing a four-year, $62 million extension with the Hawks in October 2023.

His influence was further highlighted on November 13, 2025, when he recorded a career-high 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 three-pointers in a single game for the Hawks.

Signature Quote

“I’m a ball player. I can do it all.”

