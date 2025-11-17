30 Times A-List Celebrities Were The Stars Of Product Advertising Campaigns

People tend to underestimate the dedication required to sustain relevance in today’s society. This goes both for brands and celebrities that rely on their reputation. Therefore, making brand deals is beneficial to both parties, which leads them to collaborate in diverse ad campaigns.
For businesses, promoting through a familiar well-perceived face can help influence a positive brand image, which as a result will make that brand seem more desirable. And for celebrities, besides the financial gains, when working with well-established brands, they can broaden their audiences.
So today, we present you with a collection of advertising campaigns featuring celebrities that graced the pages of major fashion magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and others promoting various brands.
More info: adsoftheworld.com | Facebook | Instagram
#1 George Clooney For Nespresso
Image source: adsoftheworld
#2 Bette Midler For Marc Jacobs
Image source: adsoftheworld
#3 Scarlett Johansson For Dolce & Gabbana
Image source: adsoftheworld
#4 Emma Watson For Lancôme Trésor Midnight Rose
Image source: adsoftheworld
#5 Tilda Swinton For Pomellato
Image source: adsoftheworld
#6 Drew Barrymore For Guess
Image source: adsoftheworld
#7 Susan Sarandon For L’oreal Age Perfect
Image source: adsoftheworld
#8 Taylor Swift For Got Milk?
Image source: adsoftheworld
#9 Julia Robert For Lancôme
Image source: adsoftheworld
#10 Madonna For Versace
Photo by Steven Meisel.
Image source: adsoftheworld
#11 Nicole Kidman For Jimmy Choo
Photo by Mikael Jansson.
Image source: adsoftheworld
#12 Brooke Shields For Calvin Klein Jeans
Image source: adsoftheworld
#13 Lady Gaga For Versace
Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
Image source: adsoftheworld
#14 Angelina Jolie For Louis Vuitton
Photo by Annie Leibovitz.
Image source: adsoftheworld
#15 Rihanna For Chopard
Image source: adsoftheworld
#16 Penelope Cruz For Lancome Tresor Fragrance
Photo by Cosmopolitan.
Image source: adsoftheworld
#17 Chris Evans For Gucci Guilty Perfume
Image source: adsoftheworld
#18 Robert Pattinson For Dior Homme
Image source: adsoftheworld
#19 Cameron Diaz For Tag Heuer
Image source: adsoftheworld
#20 Demi Moore For Ann Taylor
Image source: adsoftheworld
#21 Julianne Moore For Bvlgari
Image source: adsoftheworld
#22 Courteney Cox For Pantene
Image source: adsoftheworld
#23 Dane Dehaan For L’homme Prada
Photo by Steven Meisel.
Image source: adsoftheworld
#24 Shakira For Dance
Image source: adsoftheworld
#25 Katy Perry For Killer Queen
Photo by Tim Walker.
Image source: adsoftheworld
#26 Britney Spears For Radiance Perfume
Image source: adsoftheworld
#27 Matthew Mcconaughey For Dolce & Gabbana
Image source: adsoftheworld
#28 Brad Pitt For Chanel No.5
Directed by Joe Wright.
Image source: adsoftheworld
#29 Madonna For Versace
Photo by Mert Alas.
Image source: adsoftheworld
#30 Jennifer Lopez And Kids For Gucci Children’s Collection
Image source: adsoftheworld
Follow Us