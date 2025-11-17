30 Times A-List Celebrities Were The Stars Of Product Advertising Campaigns

People tend to underestimate the dedication required to sustain relevance in today’s society. This goes both for brands and celebrities that rely on their reputation. Therefore, making brand deals is beneficial to both parties, which leads them to collaborate in diverse ad campaigns.

For businesses, promoting through a familiar well-perceived face can help influence a positive brand image, which as a result will make that brand seem more desirable. And for celebrities, besides the financial gains, when working with well-established brands, they can broaden their audiences.

So today, we present you with a collection of advertising campaigns featuring celebrities that graced the pages of major fashion magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and others promoting various brands.

#1 George Clooney For Nespresso

Image source: adsoftheworld

#2 Bette Midler For Marc Jacobs

Image source: adsoftheworld

#3 Scarlett Johansson For Dolce & Gabbana

Image source: adsoftheworld

#4 Emma Watson For Lancôme Trésor Midnight Rose

Image source: adsoftheworld

#5 Tilda Swinton For Pomellato

Image source: adsoftheworld

#6 Drew Barrymore For Guess

Image source: adsoftheworld

#7 Susan Sarandon For L’oreal Age Perfect

Image source: adsoftheworld

#8 Taylor Swift For Got Milk?

Image source: adsoftheworld

#9 Julia Robert For Lancôme

Image source: adsoftheworld

#10 Madonna For Versace

Photo by Steven Meisel.

Image source: adsoftheworld

#11 Nicole Kidman For Jimmy Choo

Photo by Mikael Jansson.

Image source: adsoftheworld

#12 Brooke Shields For Calvin Klein Jeans

Image source: adsoftheworld

#13 Lady Gaga For Versace

Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Image source: adsoftheworld

#14 Angelina Jolie For Louis Vuitton

Photo by Annie Leibovitz.

Image source: adsoftheworld

#15 Rihanna For Chopard

Image source: adsoftheworld

#16 Penelope Cruz For Lancome Tresor Fragrance

Photo by Cosmopolitan.

Image source: adsoftheworld

#17 Chris Evans For Gucci Guilty Perfume

Image source: adsoftheworld

#18 Robert Pattinson For Dior Homme

Image source: adsoftheworld

#19 Cameron Diaz For Tag Heuer

Image source: adsoftheworld

#20 Demi Moore For Ann Taylor

Image source: adsoftheworld

#21 Julianne Moore For Bvlgari

Image source: adsoftheworld

#22 Courteney Cox For Pantene

Image source: adsoftheworld

#23 Dane Dehaan For L’homme Prada

Photo by Steven Meisel.

Image source: adsoftheworld

#24 Shakira For Dance

Image source: adsoftheworld

#25 Katy Perry For Killer Queen

Photo by Tim Walker.

Image source: adsoftheworld

#26 Britney Spears For Radiance Perfume

Image source: adsoftheworld

#27 Matthew Mcconaughey For Dolce & Gabbana

Image source: adsoftheworld

#28 Brad Pitt For Chanel No.5

Directed by Joe Wright.

Image source: adsoftheworld

#29 Madonna For Versace

Photo by Mert Alas.

Image source: adsoftheworld

#30 Jennifer Lopez And Kids For Gucci Children’s Collection

Image source: adsoftheworld

