19 Brilliant One-Panel Comics By Rusty That Show The Humor In Everyday Struggles

Rusty is the artist behind “Bummer Party,” a one-panel comic series that blends New Yorker–style simplicity with offbeat, absurd humor. His work takes everyday situations and twists them into surreal punchlines that feel both bizarre and strangely relatable, often landing in that sweet spot between wit and weirdness. Rather than chasing depth, Rusty leans into pure comedy, drawing inspiration from the chaotic mix of voices online.

As he puts it, “Reddit is wild because it feels like everyone is always doing one of two things: Trying to be a comedian, or trying to fight. That’s obviously a chaotic dynamic that I love watching unfold.” By pairing sharp timing with a playful disregard for seriousness, Rusty has built a series that thrives on life’s awkwardness, absurdity, and the joy of not taking things too seriously.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | webtoons.com | patreon.com

#1

Image source: rusty.creates

#2

Image source: rusty.creates

#3

Image source: rusty.creates

#4

Image source: rusty.creates

#5

Image source: rusty.creates

#6

Image source: rusty.creates

#7

Image source: rusty.creates

#8

Image source: rusty.creates

#9

Image source: rusty.creates

#10

Image source: rusty.creates

#11

Image source: rusty.creates

#12

Image source: rusty.creates

#13

Image source: rusty.creates

#14

Image source: rusty.creates

#15

Image source: rusty.creates

#16

Image source: rusty.creates

#17

Image source: rusty.creates

#18

Image source: rusty.creates

#19

Image source: rusty.creates

