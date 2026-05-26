Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

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Sometimes, one panel is all it takes for a joke to land perfectly, and Rusty Epstein seems to know exactly how to make the most of that space. His comics take simple setups, random thoughts, awkward little moments, and everyday conversations, then twist them into quick punchlines that are playful, absurd, and instantly easy to enjoy.

Bored Panda has featured his Rusty Cartoons one-panel comics before, and this new batch continues to show how much personality and humor he can fit into a single frame. With expressive characters, sharp timing, and jokes that often come out of nowhere in the best way, his work proves that a comic does not need to be long to be memorable.

Check out some of Rusty’s latest comics below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

#1

Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

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Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

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Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

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Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

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Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

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Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

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Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

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Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

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Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

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Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

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Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

#12

Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

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Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

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Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

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Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

#16

Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

#17

Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

#18

Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

#19

Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

#20

Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

#21

Artist Turns Modern Life Into 21 Hilarious And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: rustycartoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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