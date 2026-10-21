Artist Makes 30 Hilarious One-Panel Comics About A Cute Dog And His Daily Dilemmas (New Pics)

Dogs rarely explain themselves. They sprint after their own tails, greet a returning owner as if decades have passed and somehow look guilty before anyone has even found the chewed slipper. In Doggonit, cartoonist Anthony Smith finally gives them a chance to speak up, through a small yellow dog with a big personality and an opinion on just about everything. Fetching a stick becomes a matter for serious debate, a simple handshake turns into a full-blown negotiation, and the never-ending standoff between dogs, cats and their humans supplies a steady stream of punchlines.
That comic timing has been decades in the making. Smith started drawing cartoons for his local newspaper at just 15 and went on to work for Marvel UK, followed by years as a writer and art director at London advertising agencies, including J. Walter Thompson. Eventually, cartooning won the artist back. Learn to Speak Cat, his strip about feline behavior, ran daily in the UK’s Metro newspaper for five years, the satirical magazine Private Eye regularly features his work, and Doggonit now runs daily on GoComics alongside its feline counterpart, Cattitude.
We’ve shared Doggonit’s adventures on Bored Panda before, and the yellow pup is back with a fresh batch of comics full of innocence, sarcasm and surprisingly relatable worries. Scroll down to see the world through a dog’s eyes, and vote for the ones that made you laugh the most.
More info: Facebook | gocomics.com | Instagram | anthonysmithillustration.com
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