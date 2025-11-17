‘Depression Chicken’: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

Hey, I’m Adam, I’m a Polish social media manager from Berlin and since 2020 I’ve been making comics on Instagram in which I deal with my depression and anxiety.
My single-panel comics are about the Depression Chicken, my yellow fluffy alter-ego who suffers from depression and anxiety. In the pointed comics, I process in a funny way the thoughts that accompany me through everyday life and with which my community on Instagram could identify well.
In this post, you can find my comics in which I deal with a society that has little understanding of introverted depressives like me. With the questions like “How was your weekend?” or empty phrases like “How are you?”, to which I often have no compliant answer.
In my silly stories, I also talk about being single. Being in a relationship doesn’t fit my life concept and it’s okay that way. Nevertheless, I make pointed comics about it that reflect my self-perception with dark humor.
#1 Well Done!
#2 This Comic Was Written By Chatgpt
#3 April Fools Joke
#4 That’s Why I’m Single
#5 I’m Super Busy
#6 The Mentally Old Chicken
#7 Happy Monday
#8 I Told My Therapist About You
#9 This Is A Very Personal Question, Young Lady
#10 I’ll Be A Pro Tomorrow
#11 How Was Your Weekend?
#12 Hot Chicken
#13 Have A Lovely Monday If You Want To
#14 It’s Just My Face
#15 I Didn’t Find
#16 I Really Got Asked This Question
#17 Who Are You?
#18 Shady Girls Go Wherever They Want
#19 Congratulations!
#20 Copy Paste
#21 Every Day Is An Introvert Day
#22 Why Is Your Heart Broken?
#23 Any Plans For The Weekend Already?
#24 Okay Cheers
#25 100% That Chicken
#26 Sounds Good!
#27 Happy Easter!
#28 Yummy
#29 Where Did I Go Wrong?
#30 A Polish Drama
#31 Have A Lovely Monday
#32 What’s Your Zodiac Sing?
#33 Happy Monday, They Sa(I)d
#34 Eau D’espair
#35 No Offence
#36 I’m Kinda Good At This
