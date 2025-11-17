‘Depression Chicken’: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

by

Hey, I’m Adam, I’m a Polish social media manager from Berlin and since 2020 I’ve been making comics on Instagram in which I deal with my depression and anxiety.

My single-panel comics are about the Depression Chicken, my yellow fluffy alter-ego who suffers from depression and anxiety. In the pointed comics, I process in a funny way the thoughts that accompany me through everyday life and with which my community on Instagram could identify well.

In this post, you can find my comics in which I deal with a society that has little understanding of introverted depressives like me. With the questions like “How was your weekend?” or empty phrases like “How are you?”, to which I often have no compliant answer.

In my silly stories, I also talk about being single. Being in a relationship doesn’t fit my life concept and it’s okay that way. Nevertheless, I make pointed comics about it that reflect my self-perception with dark humor.

Do you like my comics? You can check out my other posts on Bored Panda here, here, here, here, here, here, and here, and follow me on Instagram!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook

#1 Well Done!

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#2 This Comic Was Written By Chatgpt

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#3 April Fools Joke

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#4 That’s Why I’m Single

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#5 I’m Super Busy

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#6 The Mentally Old Chicken

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#7 Happy Monday

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#8 I Told My Therapist About You

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#9 This Is A Very Personal Question, Young Lady

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#10 I’ll Be A Pro Tomorrow

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#11 How Was Your Weekend?

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#12 Hot Chicken

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#13 Have A Lovely Monday If You Want To

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#14 It’s Just My Face

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#15 I Didn’t Find

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#16 I Really Got Asked This Question

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#17 Who Are You?

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#18 Shady Girls Go Wherever They Want

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#19 Congratulations!

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#20 Copy Paste

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#21 Every Day Is An Introvert Day

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#22 Why Is Your Heart Broken?

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#23 Any Plans For The Weekend Already?

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#24 Okay Cheers

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#25 100% That Chicken

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#26 Sounds Good!

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#27 Happy Easter!

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#28 Yummy

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#29 Where Did I Go Wrong?

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#30 A Polish Drama

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#31 Have A Lovely Monday

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#32 What’s Your Zodiac Sing?

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#33 Happy Monday, They Sa(I)d

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#34 Eau D’espair

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#35 No Offence

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

#36 I’m Kinda Good At This

&#8216;Depression Chicken&#8217;: My 36 Comics Featuring My Fluffy Alter Ego Who Suffers From Depression And Anxiety (New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Thinks His Wife Is Announcing Her Pregnancy, Gets Surprise Of A Lifetime
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
120 of The Absolute Best ‘90s Cartoons
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey, Pandas, What Marketing Or Advertising Word Or Phrase Annoys You Every Time You See It?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Photographed Abandoned Soviet Towns And Factories In Kyrgyzstan
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 People Share Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And You Can’t Argue With This Logic
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw A Picture Of The Person Near You Without Looking At The Paper And Then Post It
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.