30 Hilarious Comics From Laughing Hippo Studio That Explain What Your Cat Is Really Thinking

If you’ve ever woken up at 3:00 AM to the sound of a glass slowly sliding off a nightstand while your cat maintains unblinking eye contact, then Doug Hill’s latest collection is for you. The creative mind behind Laughing Hippo Studio has a knack for distilling the chaotic energy of feline “logic” into single-panel masterpieces that feel like a spiritual successor to the Sunday funnies.

Hill’s minimalist art style allows the sheer absurdity of his subjects to shine, transforming the quiet judgment and calculated mischief of house cats into instant comedic gold. Whether they are filing performance reviews for their “human servants” or executing a perfect “if I fits, I sits” maneuver on a fresh pizza, these comics capture the hilarious reality that we don’t really own cats—we just live in their world and pay their rent in tuna.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#2

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#3

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#4

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#5

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#6

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#7

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#8

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#9

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#10

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#11

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#12

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#13

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#14

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#15

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#16

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#17

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#18

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#19

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#20

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#21

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#22

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#23

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#24

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#25

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#26

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#27

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#28

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#29

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#30

Image source: laughinghippostudio

