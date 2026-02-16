Major Update On Olympian Lindsey Vonn After Horrific Crash That May Cost Her A Leg

After a week of hospitalization and four intense surgeries following a catastrophic crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics, a major new update on American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn’s condition has emerged.
On February 8, the 41-year-old suffered a serious crash just 13 seconds into her run during the women’s downhill and was airlifted to Ca’ Foncello Hospital in Treviso, sparking fears of leg amputation.
The new details have triggered intense debate online, with some critics questioning her decision to compete at all, given that she reportedly ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) just nine days before the crash.
“Never understood her value judgment, another medal at the risk of your leg? Really, one more medal would not add to her legacy,” fumed one user.
Image credits: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Reportedly, during the horrifying crash, Lindsey Vonn was speeding down the famed Olimpia delle Tofane piste at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.
Shortly into her run, she lost control after clipping an outside ski gate with her right arm at the crest of a jump, sending her tumbling headfirst onto the ice.
Vonn was reportedly heard screaming in intense pain immediately after the crash, sounds that were clearly audible over the live broadcast microphones and background music.
Image credits: lindseyvonn
Image credits: lindseyvonn
Multiple reports claimed the crowd fell into a “stunned silence” as Lindsey was airlifted to the hospital, where doctors reportedly confirmed she had sustained a complex tibia fracture in her left leg.
Assessing her condition, French orthopedic knee specialist Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet warned that while the primary goal is for Vonn to keep her leg and walk again, “some injuries like hers can end in amputation.”
Image credits: IOC via Getty Images
While the Olympian’s leg has not been amputated, surgeons reportedly used an external fixator, a temporary metal frame with pins inserted into the bone, to keep the limb rigid and stable.
With her fourth successful surgery on Saturday, February 14, Lindsey finally received a glimmer of hope and positive news from the medical staff.
Yesterday, Vonn was cleared for travel and began preparing to head back to the United States for further treatment.
Image credits: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Image credits: HerbHighness17
The President and CEO of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, Sophie Goldschmidt, confirmed the news to the Associated Press, telling the outlet, “We’re working through all of that at the moment. We’ve got a great team around helping her and she’ll go back to the US for further surgeries.”
Sophie added, “She’s not in pain. She’s in a stable condition… But what she’s done for our sports and the sport in general, her being a role model, has gone to a whole new level. You learn often more about people during these tough moments than when they’re winning.”
Image credits: lindseyvonn
While Vonn has been cleared for travel, Sophie’s statement made it clear that the 41-year-old’s road to recovery is still a long one, as she will have to undergo further surgeries.
Moreover, medical experts estimate a grueling rehabilitation period of eight to 11 months before she can walk normally again.
Image credits: Al Bello/Getty Images
Image credits: s86CoffeeDev
The internet had strong reactions to the update, as one user wrote online, “Not good news at all, once she lands back in the US, she’ll be facing more surgeries.”
A second user said, “No empathy here. I’d feel bad for her if she were smart, listened to the medical staff, and bowed out due to her prior injury. Instead, she ignored the advice of smarter people, listened to her ego, and ended up where she is now.”
Image credits: lindseyvonn
“Because she’s reckless she has to go through probably a $500,000 ordeal to get back to the states… And she’s foolish enough to say I’m going to ski again. I think as part of her getting insurance moving forward she should be banned from doing anything involving snow,” commented a third.
“The universe sent her a sign to not compete, she didn’t listen, so it smacked her even harder.”
Much of the netizens’ frustration with Lindsey was voiced in light of her reportedly competing with a completely ruptured ACL in her left knee at the time of her Olympic crash.
Image credits: lindseyvonn
She suffered the rupture on January 30 during a World Cup downhill race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, just nine days before her Olympic event.
Despite the injury typically requiring months of recovery, Vonn chose to compete using a heavy knee brace and intense physical therapy.
Image credits: lindseyvonn
Addressing her controversial move, Lindsey stated she was fully aware of the consequences and made a “calculated choice” to race, prioritizing her Olympic dream over the long-term health risks.
Following the crash, she wrote on Instagram, “Please, don’t feel sad. The ride was worth the fall. When I close my eyes at night I don’t have regrets and the love I have for skiing remains.”
Image credits: Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images
“I am still looking forward to the moment when I can stand on the top of the mountain once more. And I will.”
However, her father, Alan Kildow, seemed to disagree with his daughter’s desire to return to the skiing world.
He told the Associated Press in an interview last week, “She’s 41 years old and this is the end of her career. There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it.”
“She’s a very strong individual. She knows physical pain and she understands the circumstances that she finds herself in. And she’s able to handle it. Better than I expected. She’s a very, very strong person. And so I think she’s handling it real well.”
