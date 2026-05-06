Olivia Wilde’s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

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Olivia Wilde has once again been put under the microscope after attending the 2026 Met Gala, as fans continue to chatter about her “gaunt” appearance.

From murmurs to memes, the actress was targeted by relentless speculation about her weight since her appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival last month.

The 42-year-old star is now facing round two of speculation over her Met Gala attendance.

Olivia Wilde has once again been put under the microscope after attending the 2026 Met Gala

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: Noam Galai/GC Images

After her last Met Gala appearance in 2023, Olivia Wilde attended fashion’s biggest night in an off-the-shoulder black Thom Browne gown.

From the front, it looked like an ordinary, simple gown.

But from the back, it looked like she had a cage on her butt.

Olivia Wilde’s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: OliLondonTV

The impossible-to-miss cage was not just for some extra attention.

It was very much in line with the Met Gala’s “Costume Art” theme and was a nod to items like the bustle, worn by women under their dress during the Victorian era to push out the back portion of their skirt.

“Mentally preparing for the Met by practicing not ever sitting down or having to pee,” Olivia joked on social media ahead of the star-studded event.

The impossible-to-miss cage was a nod to a frame women used to wear under their skirt in the Victorian era 

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: ChiZuniga

Netizens had bizarre reactions to her look, saying, “Oh look! She brought her own potty!”

“Never wear your apple basket on your a*se,” one said, while another asked, “Does she plan to stand through the whole event?”

Many claimed she looked “gaunt” and offered unsolicited comments about her weight, asking, “Where is there room for her internal organs?”

“1) she looks sickly 2) fire your stylist  3) refer to the top 2,” another snarked.

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: OliLondonTV

“Eat some food Olivia,” wrote another. “You wouldn’t need to have whatever that is on your a** to highlight it.”

Some alluded to her recent comments, where Olivia blamed her “gaunt” appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival on a “fisheye lens.”

“She definitely needs to gain some weight. That’s not a fisheye lens, it’s Oz*mpic.”

The Don’t Worry Darling director recently addressed cruel comments comparing her to a “cadaver”

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: hardpassonshot

Olivia had attended the San Francisco International Film Festival last month to promote her directorial feature film The Invite. 

At the time, netizens were relentless with their comments on her appearance, calling her a “cadaver” and comparing her to the wide-eyed Gollum from The Lord of the Rings.

The 42-year-old actress and her brother Charles Cockburn addressed the cruel comments in a social media post.

“Olivia Wilde, do you care to address recent rumors that you’re a resurrected corpse?” her brother asked in the Instagram Story she shared on May 3.

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: hippojuicefilm

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: bobw222

The Don’t Worry Darling star said, “Listen, that is a fisheye lens. And I admit, is that my best angle? Was that my best ever look? No, it’s a startling image.”

She laughed it off, saying she didn’t know why she was so close to the camera.

“Leave it to your little brother to give you the maximum amount of sh**,” she added.

The actress blamed her appearance in the viral clip on a “fisheye lens”

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum
Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: DrClownPhD

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: JmRealgamer

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: ladymoomoo95

Sources claimed the Babylon actress wasn’t looking healthy because she hadn’t gotten over her “very painful” breakup with Harry Styles, who recently got engaged to Zoë Kravitz.

Olivia and Harry met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in late 2020, and they dated from January 2021 to November 2022.

One source recently claimed her appearance was because she hadn’t gotten over her “very painful” breakup with Harry Styles

Another source said her recent appearance “had noting to do with him.”

“The wide-angle lens that is circulating an unflattering photo is unfair. She’s always been skinny. She works out and eats healthy. She looks the same,” the second source told the Daily Mail.

The source also said that “just because she’s famous,” it doesn’t mean she isn’t affected by the speculation online.

“Olivia has always been a bit insecure and she cares what people think about her. Everyone does and … she’s no different,” they said.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Olivia Wilde’s 2026 Met Gala appearance

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: JSYKRobert

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: mort_greg

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: Moishe3Awesome

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: JaideBlue

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: BetsyDavisTX

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: LL34374998

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: Inadvertantview

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: MPatrioness

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: pixiistanbulda

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: Kristin30247520

Olivia Wilde&#8217;s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

Image credits: FaceMelterM66

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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