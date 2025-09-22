76 Of The Oldest Dogs Adopted By People With The Biggest Hearts

It breaks our hearts that senior dogs often do not get adopted and never experience the love they deserve. Luckily, this world is full of kind-hearted people, too, and elderly adoptees sometimes get a second chance at love.
#1 Ned’s First Ride Home From The Shelter – Finally A Home At 11 Years Old
Image source: sanantoniojackson
#2 I Adopted A 10-Year-Old Dog With No Lower Canines, So Her Smile Is A Bit Gummy, And Adorable
Image source: someshooter
#3 Recently Adopted An 11-Year-Old Dog And Just Discovered That He Can Dance
Image source: tyrisong
#4 Benjamin Spent 1,5 Years In A Shelter But Finally Found Home At The Age Of 14
Image source: Pete Thorne
#5 Greig Is A Super Busy Human Dad To His 10 Elder Shelter Dogs
Image source: wolfgang2242
#6 I Would Like To Introduce You To Lady, The 12-Year-Old, One-eyed Pomeranian I Just Adopted
Image source: i_amnotacanadian
#7 At 14 Years Old Bear Stayed At Her 76-Year-Old Owner’s Side For Days After The Man Passed Away. No One Could Take Her In So She Was Turned To The Shelter And Happily Adopted After Several Days By Her New Mommy
Image source: BARCS Animal Shelter
#8 My 9-Year-Old Rescue Bulldog. We Just Rescued Her Last Year From A High Kill Shelter
Image source: Elizabeth Stetler
#9 Derpy-Looking Senior Dog With No Teeth Was Adopted By A Young New York Couple And Has More Than 30,000 Instagram Followers
Image source: mervinthechihuahua
#10 Marnie The Dog Is A 14-Year-Old NYC Shih Tzu Adopted From A Shelter At Age 11
Image source: marniethedog
#11 I Read Her Info Card And Saw She Was 11 Years Old And Blind. My First Thought Was, Who’s Going To Walk Into An Animal Shelter And Adopt A Blind, Old Dog? My Second Thought Was, Me, That’s Who
Image source: susiesseniordogs
#12 Happy 1 Year Adoption To 11-Year-Old Watermelon!
Image source: susiesseniordogs
#13 Meet Spanky. We Adopted Him When He Was 7 Years Old, And Wish We Had Been With Him The First 7 Years Too
Image source: mypoesie
#14 She’s 12 Now And Has Never Been Happier Or More Famous. With More Than 46,000 Instagram Folllowers, She Uses Her Celebrity Powers For Good, Speaking Out Against Puppy Mills And Helping Raise Money For Animal Shelters
Image source: chloekardoggian
#15 The Senior Dog (8yo) I Adopted Last Week Seems To Be Getting Along Well With My Other Rescue (7yo)!
Image source: BaskIceBall
#16 Chester, The Pitbull Who Waited For 5 Years Finally Got Adopted!
Image source: Chester Waiting for five years
#17 Fernando Is About 12 Years Old And He Comes With A Variety Of Physical Ailments, But We Can Make Sure He Is Happy And Comfortable For The Rest Of His Life
Image source: Harley
#18 Adopted A 16-Year-Old Dog That Nobody Wanted
Image source: imgur.com
#19 I Adopted This Senior Dog (9 Years Old!) From Our Humane Society And Her And I Couldn’t Be Having More Fun Together!
Image source: ZestyDogSauce
#20 I Adopted Polly, A 12-Year-Old Deaf Senior Dog Which Was About To Be Euthanized
Image source: rocknroll_heart
#21 Meet Henry. This 10-Year-Old Chubby Puggle Spent Months In The Local Shelter Until Was Adopted
Image source: ARTS Senior Animal Rescue
#22 This Is Merlin, Adopted at 6.5 Years Old From A Humane Society. There’s Nothing Wrong With Him. He’s Just The Best Dog Ever
Image source: harbstrum
#23 My SO And I Just Adopted Our First Dog Together, 11-Year-Old Rocky. His Derpy Smile Makes My Heart Melt!
Image source: trebleKat
#24 Adopted A Senior Pup Who Suffered A Considerable Amount Of Abuse Prior To Rescue. Bringing Him Home Has Been A Bittersweet Challenge, Cause He’s Extremely Timid And Doesn’t Understand The Concept Of Positive Reinforcement
Image source: Lesley
#25 Potter Was Left At A Shelter At Age 10. A Volunteer Working At An Adoption Event Saw Him Still Sitting There At The End Of The Day, And She Decided To Bring Him Home
Image source: Fusaro Photography
#26 My SO And I Adopted The Dopiest 7-Year-Old Dog About A Year Ago. He Managed To Find A Tube Of Green Food Dye As A Snack Yesterday
Image source: ilostallmywisdomthroughmyteethtoday
#27 We Stopped At A Shelter Yesterday And Adopted This Handsome Guy. Jake Is 11 Years Old And Was Surrendered To The Shelter By His Owners, Who Said They Didn’t Have Enough Time Or Money To Care For Him Anymore And He Was Living Alone In The Backyard
Image source: retiredretrievers
#28 Mom Adopted An Old & Abused Dog. Meet Dudley!
Image source: deartheworld
#29 Sunny Was Left At A Los Angeles Shelter At Age 16 With Cancer And Infected Eyes. She Inspired Me To Use Photography To Show How Many Senior Animals Need Homes
Image source: Fusaro Photography
#30 My Aunt Recently Adopted A 6-Year-Old Border Collie Who Had Been Heavily Beaten By His Former Owner And Even Run Over By A Tractor. He’s Still A Bit Shy, But Lance Is The Smartest Dog I’ve Ever Met
Image source: EllyNeko
#31 6-Year-Old Shreck Was Found In The Street Looking Nothing Like A Dog. He Was Rescued And Soon Found His New Home!
Image source: Park Road Veterinary Clinic
#32 It’s Taken A Full Year, But One Of Our Cats Has Finally Warmed Up To Our Adopted Senior Dog. Found Them Like This Today
Image source: nerge
#33 Zina, Chihuahua/Yorkie I Adopted In July. Around 5 Years Old And Is The Happiest Dog I Have Ever Seen
Image source: Sarahvanilla
#34 Foxy, My 11-Year-Old Baby On My Lap 6 Weeks After I Adopted Her
Image source: foxyandtina
#35 Hi Guys It’s Me, Don Cheagle. I’m A Senior Ginger Chi/Beagle Fresh Off The Streets
Image source: _doncheagle_
#36 We Adopted This Dog From An Abusive Household When She Was 7 Years Old. She Makes My Days Complete
Image source: Vagrant_Tiere
#37 11-Year-Old Black Lab Miley’s Dad Had Passed Away. Miley Now Has A New Forever Home In Savannah
Image source: retiredretrievers
#38 This Is My Recently Adopted Senior Dog Dingo (Around 9 Years Old). His Hobbies Include Watching Tv And Pretending To Be A Table
Image source: Kittenpuncher5000
#39 After Severe Floods Hit Town, 11-Year-Old Brownie’s Former Family Lost Their Home And They Were Then Unable To Care For Her. Happily, Brownie Found Her New Loving Family
Image source: susiesseniordogs
#40 Shadow, The Senior Dog I Adopted Over A Year Ago. He Turns 11 In June
Image source: chelsea06
#41 An Old Man In My Town Had To Go Into An Oldfolks Home And Couldn’t Take His 9-Year-Old Dog With Him. Instead Of Him Putting His Dog Down I Adopted Him
Image source: nolaceyno
#42 Her Name Is Dixie, She’s A 6.5-Year-Old Corgle (Corgi/Beagle) I Adopted From The Shelter Today
Image source: hufflepuffball
#43 Photographer Behind HONY, Brandon Stanton, Adopted Susie Wen She Was 13 Years Old. Inspired By This, Brandon’s Girlfriend O’Sullivan Decided To Take Up Susie’s Cause. She Started A Facebook Page, ” Susie’s Senior Dogs,” To Find Aging Dogs New Families
Image source: Susie The Dog
#44 Senior Dog Adoption Month May Have Ended, But I Adopted This Little 8-Year-Old Lady Today!
Image source: BaskIceBall
#45 Last Week, Gilbert First Met His New Mom And Dad, Nellissa and Noel, And 10-Year-Old Yorkie Brother Named Clyde
Image source: susiesseniordogs
#46 Rocky, A 17-Year-Old Stray Dog Which Has Been In And Out In A Shelter Since 2012 Got Adopted By A Young Couple Which Promised To Fill His Life With Love, Joy And Lots Of Treats
Image source: Beth
#47 We Adopted An Old Dog, Tanner, No Regrets So Far
Image source: AtomicQuasar
#48 Our New Dog We Adopted Yesterday. He’s A 7-Year-Old Rescued Black Lab Mix. He’s Spent Most Of His Life In A Crate And He’s Finally Got Room To Stretch His Legs. We Named Him Ted
Image source: fezir108
#49 Lil Baby Boogie Lives Up To Her Name: This Senior Rescue Pup Has Some Pretty Sweet Dance Moves
Image source: lilbabyboogie
#50 I Adopted A~7-Year-Old Dog Over Five Years Ago
Image source: Should_Not_Comment
#51 Just Adopted A New Old Dog, This Is Daisy
Image source: joefisto
#52 After Seven Years In The Shelter, Baby G And Nash (In Mom’s Lap) Have Settled In Quicker Than You Can Say “Forever Home”!
Image source: susiesseniordogs
#53 Barney, A Sweet 7-Year-Old Labradoodle Was Finally Adopted!
Image source: Joanne Eckert
#54 I Adopted Lacey (9Yo) From Our Local Shelter In 2011. She Had Been Left There After Living With A Family For 9 Years
Image source: susiesseniordogs
#55 Emőke The Best Decision Of 2016. Our Home For Her Is The 4th. 8 Years Old, One Eyed Beauty
#56 We Were Looking For Dog That’s Been In A Shelter A Long Time And Maybe Not-So-Adoptable. This Is How 6-Year-Old Winter Found Her New Parents
Image source: BARCS Animal Shelter
#57 A Couple Months Ago, Lara And I Adopted An 8-Year-Old Cocker Spaniel And Named Him Rufio. He’d Spent 7 Years Of His Life Living With Some Family Who Decided They Needed To Give Him Up When They Had Their 4th Kid
Image source: Wes Siler
#58 Officially Adopted My Foster Dog (9 Years Old) And Gave Her Her First Birthday Bone
Image source: kygerse
#59 My Ma Adopted This Old, Near Death Dog From Shelter Pet Project. She Had The Day Off For Cold Temperatures. Here’s Rocky In His Sweater
Image source: smilles
#60 This Is Captain, Gorgeous, Gentle, Blind 11 Year Old Collie.
#61 Here Is A Pic Of A Dog My Family And I Adopted At 9 Years Old
Image source: amdirt
#62 After A Lifetime Together, 12-Year-Old Peanut Was Dropped Off At The Vet For ‘Boarding’ And The Family Never Came Back To Get Him. But Last Week, After Six Months In Rescue, Peanut Got Adopted
Image source: susiesseniordogs
#63 Taki May Not Have All Of Her Teeth Or Legs, But She Has Enough Love To Make Up For It!
#64 Missy (squinty Her Wittle Eyes) Was 13 And Phoebe Was 10 When I Adopted Them.
#65 Let Me Introduce You With My Lady.10 Y.o.pitcross.1000 Ticks Found In Ears When Saved 2 Years A
#66 Buddy. W Love And Patience No Longer A Fearful Scared Boy!!! All Dressed For Our Wedding!
#67 My Little Chiqui, An Abandoned, Abused Little Sweet Dog. My Love.
#68 Kelly, Surrendered At A Shelter At Age 9 And Adopted By Someone Who Couldn’t Resist That Face!
#69 Cooper — 15, Rescued, Happy, & Healthy — Is Cherished!
#70 I Adopted Sweet Daisy At 10 Years Old. She Had Been Used For Breeding All Her Life.
#71 This Is Bailey, Not Sure How Old He Is, He Was Severely Abused And Spent 1 Year In The Shelter
#72 I Adopted This Little Pooch Who Was Abused. Now She Loves Home!
#73 We Found Our Beloved Ten Year-old Addie At The Local Animal Control.
#74 Memí Was 9 (now 12). Was Heartworm Positive Which Caused Heart Failur. But Still Going Strong.
#75 My Dog The Chilenito De Corazón :)
#76 Pacos Hope From Puppy Mill To Rescue Spokes Dog
Image source: facebook.com
