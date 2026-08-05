Olivia Holt: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Olivia Holt
August 5, 1997
Germantown, Tennessee, US
29 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Olivia Holt?
Olivia Hastings Holt is an American actress and singer-songwriter with a versatile talent for engaging performances. Her work often blends youthful energy with dramatic depth across various projects.
She first captivated audiences in the Disney XD series Kickin’ It, where her martial arts skills and comedic timing quickly made her a fan favorite, establishing her as a rising star.
Early Life and Education
Family ties ran deep in Germantown, Tennessee, where Olivia Holt was born to Mark and Kim Holt, alongside her siblings Morgan and Cade. Her early years included extensive gymnastics training, which would later prove beneficial for her acting career.
After a move to Los Angeles, Holt attended Oak Park High School, graduating in 2015, continuing to hone her performance skills while also pursuing roles in local theater productions.
Notable Relationships
Currently linked to actor Adam Dimarco, Olivia Holt has maintained a relatively private dating life in recent years.
Holt has no children and primarily focuses on her flourishing career in both acting and music.
Career Highlights
Olivia Holt’s breakthrough came with the Disney XD series Kickin’ It, where her role as Kim Crawford quickly gained widespread recognition. She continued to build her acting portfolio with prominent parts in the Disney Channel movie Girl vs. Monster and the series I Didn’t Do It.
Beyond her television work, Holt expanded into music, releasing her debut EP, Olivia, and the single “Generous,” which topped the US Dance chart. More recently, she served as an executive producer and lead in the critically acclaimed series Cruel Summer.
Signature Quote
“I believe that I’ve only one life to be used in the way that I choose.”
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