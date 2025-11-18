People Are Sharing Their Favorite Food Hacks On This Dedicated Group, Here Are 50 Of The Best (New Pics)

One of the nice parts about cooking is that whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned chef, there is always room to improve. It’s a never-ending journey! And what better place to start than the internet?
The subreddit r/foodhacks is full of tips and tricks that can make your time in the kitchen much more efficient. Most importantly, the unorthodox techniques teach you creative thinking and problem-solving, two skills that help turn even the simplest meals into something extraordinary.
#1 Some Grocers Are Using Banana Leaves As An Alternative Way To Package Without Plastic
Image source: pr0digalnun
#2 Does Anybody Else Do This Or Am I The Only Crazy One?
Image source: notpHfourteen
#3 I Made This Fruit Crab For My Son. He Loved It, Regardless Of Its Minimalism
Image source: PeteGibby
#4 Grilled Cheese Cooked In A Waffle Iron (The Holes Hold Extra Soup)
Image source: gooberdawg
#5 Did You Know That You Can Roast A Whole Rice Crispy Over The Fire, And Its Delicious ? 🥹
Image source: kathlachatte
#6 New To The Sub, So Sorry If This Has Been Done Before. But The Bottom Of J.lohr(As Well As Any Similar Shaped Wine Bottle) Makes A Great Press For Homemade Ravioli
Image source: tyfawks
#7 After Twenty-Eight Tomatoe Loving Years I Finally Found The Best Way To Keep My Tomatoes On My Sandwich. Maybe It Can Help You Out Too!
Image source: GypsyRosesRoads
#8 If You Eat A Hard Taco Over A Soft Tortilla Shell You Get A Second Taco
Image source: poppinfresh_original
#9 For Easy-To-Eat S’mores, Try Making Them In Ice Cream Cones
Image source: klaraclarkk
#10 Use A Spoon To Anchor Your Strainer
Image source: gooberdawg
#11 I Really Wanted A Hot Dog But Didn’t Have Any Buns So I Used A Baked Potato Instead
Image source: sphex13
#12 Aldi Pasta Sauce Jars Have Measurements Under The Stickers!
Image source: _innominate_
#13 Biggest Food Hack Is To Never Try And Catch The Knife. Just Step Back
Image source: reddit.com
#14 When You Don’t Like Bread Crusts. Pour Melted Butter Then Cinnamon. Pop In Oven Until Crunchy And Have Yummy Cinnamon Chips
Image source: reddit.com
#15 One Pan Chicken Thighs Cooked On Wire Rack Over Sliced Potatoes
Image source: cookingsheri
#16 Make “Leftover Bombs” By Wrapping Thanksgiving Food In Crescent Roll Dough And Baking (Stuffing, Turkey And Gravy, Pumpkin Pie Filling, Cranberry Sauce & Cream Cheese)
Image source: Thea_From_Juilliard
#17 2 Frozen Pizza 1 Tray? No Problem
Image source: InvasionDK
#18 Improvise. Adapt. Overcome
Image source: TheHeianPrincess
#19 Place Pepperoni Over Bagel Holes When Making Homemade Pizza Bagels. Cheese Won’t Melt And Stick To The Pan, Gives Toppings More Surface Area
Image source: WarningGipsyDanger
#20 A Loose Leaf Tea Steeper Is The Best Way To Evenly Sprinkle Flour On A Surface, Corn Starch On Proteins, And Icing Sugar On Desserts
Image source: complexcarbs15
#21 Mind Over Matter – How To Keep Your Fudge From Disappearing
Image source: SpicyBeefChowFun
#22 Pour Some Coffee Into An Ice Cube Tray. Freeze Your Ice Cubes And Use Them In Your Ice Coffee Instead Of Regular Ice Cubes
Image source: klaraclarkk
#23 Wrap A Piece Of Lettuce Around One Side Of Your Sandwich/Burger To Keep The Goods From Falling Out The Other Side
Image source: thebibarista
#24 Good Knowledge
Image source: erin214
#25 Clean A Spice Grinder, Aka Coffee Grinder, By Blending Up Some White Rice Inside. It Will Trap Any Leftover Spices And Aromas
Image source: laurenwazenn
#26 It’s Sad That It Takes Desperate Times For Me To Not Just Waste Cooking Oil. This Method Of Filtering Cooking Oil Brought To You By My Gram. I Used To Laugh At All The Stuff She Reused. Thanks Gram
Image source: OneLeafAmongMany
#27 I Call It Lazy Lasagna; Frozen Ravioli Layered With Sauce And Mozzarella Baked In The Oven. Anyone Else Do This?
Image source: LemonyOrchid
#28 Try The Lemon Method Under The Salmon To Avoid Burning Your Fish
Image source: julialopezz
#29 How To Get More Volume For Your Ramen Noodles: Add A Few Cups Of Frozen Veggies. 320 Calories For The Whole Bowl!
Image source: FAGanon
#30 Keep Your Cake Fresh. Add Bread Slices To The Cut Areas
Image source: Ayo_management
#31 Store Your Fruit Salad In A Strainer Inside A Larger Bowl. It Keeps The Fruit Above The Juices, And You Can Just Take The Strainer Out And Dump The Juice Out Of The Bowl Every So Often. The Fruit Stays Fresh Much Longer!
Image source: BlueIce64
#32 Empty Ketchup Bottles Make Excellent Batter Holders And Dispensers
Image source: laurenwazenn
#33 Mason Jar Lid Ring To Make My Egg Round For My Breakfast Sandwich! Totally Works
Image source: shadyood
#34 Everyone Is Obsessed With My Salsa, I Don’t Make It Any Different But My Secret Is That I Add A Few Splashes Of White Wine Vinegar 🤫 Brings Out Tons Of Flavor!
Image source: DwelveDeeper
#35 Look At This
Image source: laurenwazenn
#36 Put A Koozie On Your Ice Cream Pint, Keep Your Hand Warm, And Ice Cream Cold
Image source: k0let
#37 Add A Little Brown Sugar To The Egg To Caramelize Your French Toast! Also, Yay For Breakfast At Dinner!
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Mix Cereals To Regulate Sweetness Levels And For Variety
Image source: Iwanttoplaytoo
#39 Use Old Tic Tac Dispenser To Store Spices
Image source: Wundertips
#40 Order A Plain Costco Sheet Cake (No Decoration/Piping) To Save Time And Effort In Making A Kid’s Birthday Cake – Just Add Toys And Candy And You’re Done!
Image source: motherofchubb
#41 My Husband Is Using Our Baby Monitor To Keep An Eye On The Temperature Of His Smoker While He Works
Image source: of_james
#42 Don’t Want To Mess Up 10 Bowls For Tacos? Use Muffin Tins!
Image source: thewun111
#43 When You Have A Birthday During A Pandemic And You Still Want To Blow Out Your Candles
Image source: Retributionsk
#44 If Your Cheesecake Has Any Cracks: Just “Decorate” It In Fruit
Image source: Affectionate-Meat-98
#45 Cook French Toast In A Waffle Maker
Image source: Turtleramem
#46 You Can Cut An Uncooked Frozen Pizza And Put The Slices In The Air Fryer For A Quick Slice!
Image source: Sl1ppin_Jimmy
#47 Hubby Was Using The Oven And I Needed To Proof My Focaccia, So I Ran The Dryer For 3 Minutes Then Put In My Dough. Worked Great!
Image source: 828cmj
#48 I Know This Image Looks Like Pot But Hear Me Out: Use Crushed Dried Edamame As A Breading For Chicken In Place Of Bread Crumbs For A High Protein/Less Carb Crispy Crust That Tastes Awesome
Image source: Thea_From_Juilliard
#49 Take A Sip Of Coffee Before Adding Sugar, You Won’t Need As Much Sugar For It To Taste As Sweet Afterwards
Image source: BrainifyOfficial
#50 Grate A Piece Of Toast If You’re Out Of Breadcrumbs
Image source: gooberdawg
Follow Us