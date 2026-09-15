Oliver Stone: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Oliver Stone
September 15, 1946
New York City, New York, US
80 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Oliver Stone?
Oliver Stone is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter, known for his intense and often controversial films. His work deeply explores American politics and the impact of war.
He achieved widespread recognition for writing and directing Platoon, a powerful Vietnam War drama. The film earned him an Academy Award for Best Director, solidifying his reputation.
Early Life and Education
William Oliver Stone was born in New York City, the only child of Jacqueline Goddet and Louis Stone, a stockbroker who influenced his early life. He spent summers in France with his maternal grandparents and became fluent in French.
Stone attended Trinity School in New York City and later The Hill School, a preparatory boarding school in Pennsylvania. After dropping out of Yale University, he pursued filmmaking at New York University, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Oliver Stone’s adult life, beginning with Najwa Sarkis in 1971. He later married Elizabeth Burkit Cox, an on-set production assistant.
Stone has three children: Sean and Michael with Elizabeth Burkit Cox, and Tara with his current wife, Sun-jung Jung, whom he married in 1996.
Career Highlights
Oliver Stone cemented his legacy with a series of acclaimed films, including the Vietnam War dramas Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July. These powerful movies garnered him two Academy Awards for Best Director.
Beyond directing, Stone also won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Midnight Express. He has produced numerous projects and tackled complex political themes in films like JFK and Nixon, influencing cinematic discourse.
Signature Quote
“Buddhism is not a religion, it’s a way of life, a philosophy that I’ve always been interested in it.”
Follow Us