Oliver Hudson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Oliver Hudson
September 7, 1976
Los Angeles, California, US
50 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Oliver Hudson?
Oliver Rutledge Hudson is an American actor known for his engaging presence and candid humor. His performances often blend comedic timing with genuine emotional depth, making him a recognizable figure in both television and film.
Hudson’s breakout moment arrived with his role as Adam Rhodes in the CBS comedy series Rules of Engagement, which earned him a wide following. The show’s enduring popularity cemented his place in network television.
Early Life and Education
Family life centered in Los Angeles, California, where Oliver Hudson was born to actress Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson. Following his parents’ divorce, he and his sister, Kate Hudson, were raised primarily by their mother and her partner, Kurt Russell, splitting time between California and Colorado.
Hudson attended Santa Monica High School, later enrolling in the film program at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he developed an early interest in filmmaking and was also an avid hockey player.
Notable Relationships
Over his career, Oliver Hudson has maintained a long-term relationship with his wife, actress Erinn Bartlett. They married on June 9, 2006, after meeting in an acting class.
Hudson and Bartlett share three children: sons Wilder Brooks Hudson and Bodhi Hawn Hudson, and daughter Rio Laura Hudson.
Career Highlights
Oliver Hudson made a significant impact with his breakthrough role as Adam Rhodes in the CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement, a series that ran for seven seasons. He further showcased his range on the ABC musical drama Nashville and the horror-comedy Scream Queens.
Beyond acting, Hudson co-launched FL2, a men’s activewear line, and expanded into podcasting as co-host of Sibling Revelry with his sister, Kate Hudson, discussing family dynamics and personal stories.
Signature Quote
“She is the most loving, most forgiving, most understanding person, and it’s reciprocated.”
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