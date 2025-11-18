“Diamonds”: 35 Old Trends That Many People Don’t Realize Are Harmful

We’ve all heard the saying, ‘Old is gold,’ but let’s be honest—not everything from the past is worth holding onto. From outdated mindsets at work to cringe-worthy beauty hacks, some old habits need to fade away. Especially the ones that create havoc in our modern-day lives.
Sparked by a discussion from u/Soren-J, the r/AskReddit community shared their opinions on the most damaging trends from our past. Pandas, let’s take an eye-opening dive into those stubborn trends that might just have you rethinking a few of your own habits!
#1
Gender reveal parties. One even started a f*****g forest fire but people still think it’s cute.
#2
Irresponsibly selective breeding dogs. People want their cute petite dog or their “hard” looking pits while completely disregarding how their genetic deformities gives them a s**t quality of life. A lot of these animals die relatively young and if they miraculously do make it to old age, end up suffering horrendously as their issues become magnified. So much so that most of the a******s that want to have/ breed these animals end up abandoning them or just neglecting them until they’re incapable of powering through their struggles and die.
#3
Child beauty pagants.
#4
Excessive plastic packaging, any plastic packaging.
#5
I live in Appalachia:
People who are all “zen” and natural and at one with nature will hike to any of our rivers and balance a bunch of rocks which will, I dunno, increase their vibrations or something.
Know what it does? It takes nature and turns it into a big sign that says, “humans were here.” Which defeats the purpose of nature.
Plus, we have critically endangered stream life around here that depends on some of those rocks for their habitat. Rooting around trying to find that perfect flat rock to make your chakra more whatever it needs to be harms the creatures that need the most protection.
Stop balancing rocks into a pile on other rocks in the middle of a river! All it does is make YOU think how amazing and cool and different you are.
#6
Forcing your ways of life on other people.
#7
Diamonds. Diamond engagement rings only became a thing in the 1920s due to aggressive marketing by the DeBeers diamond cartel. Diamond mining is often done under horrendous conditions, then most of them are locked away to keep the prices high. That $1000 diamond ring is a lie. Diamonds are not actually that rare.
#8
People going to work when sick. *Still.*.
#9
Being blind followers of any political, religious sect.
#10
Giving children (and adults, for that matter) open access to social media. It’s utter brain rot at this point.
#11
Only getting 2 days for the weekend per week. It never feels long enough. I think 3-day weekends should become the norm. The work week should be Monday through Thursday.
4-day weekends are probably too long though. I won’t go that far. They should be reserved for occasions.
#12
Men and boys being told boys don’t cry, to man up, to suppress their emotions.
#13
More of a job specific thing, but literally any tradesman that will argue that modern PPE is unnecessary. I don’t care if your grandpappy used to use a paint sprayer without a respirator, I’m trying to not destroy my lungs. Work smarter, putting yourself into an early grave to make shareholders/your boss happy is moronic.
#14
Giant green lawns that are nothing but non-native turf grass covered in chemical treatments. This year World Migratory Bird Day had the tagline [“No Insects, No Birds”](https://www.birdlife.org/news/2024/05/11/no-insects-no-birds-world-migratory-bird-day-2024/#:~:text=Today%2C%20on%20World%20Migratory%20Bird,migratory%20birds%20across%20vast%20distances) because so many bird populations are declining due to insect population collapse. There’s many reasons behind this, but on a micro level, monoculture lawns are causing whole areas to be basically devoid of insect life. Especially when you pair that with municipal mosquito spraying (kills all the bugs, not just mosquitos) and the lack of native plants anywhere that plants are allowed to exist, like landscaping and parks. The old trend was to have giant lawns to show you were so rich didn’t need to grow food, and now we’ve just had this idea so embedded in our culture that it’s incredibly hard to break out of it.
#15
People thinking that their vote doesn’t matter. Too many people.
#16
An 8-hr a day, 5 day a week work schedule still being the minimum, expected standard for employees. That’s supposed to be the maximum, as set forth by all the labor laws and guidelines from decades ago, not the bare minimum. COVID reminded and demonstrated just how unnecessary it is, and how detrimental it is to society and worker health overall. Most people can complete their tasks/duties with an adjusted schedule that allowed more time at home, but alas, we cling heavily to tradition and old practices in this area:P.
#17
Prison industrial complex
People think locking up criminals makes you safer. But more than half of prisoners have untreated trauma and mental illness that is not being addressed in prison and is often made worse. Long term we need a restorative system not punitive if people actually want to be safer. Instead people prefer the illusion of safety, using criminality as a scapegoat.
Meanwhile, solve rates for violent crimes remains exceedingly low.
#18
Giving cats milk. They’re lactose intolerant. If you’re going to give them milk, make sure it’s milk specifically for cats.
#19
Sending your kids to school sick. 🤢
Going to work sick. 🤢.
#20
Racism.
#21
Going broke to have an extravagant marriage and spending said money on things that ultimately dont really matter during your wedding.
Im at an age now where people around me start marrying and my bf and I are actively keeping a list of things we missed or need to avoid for our own eventual marriage.
#22
Literally anything that categorizes body types into “trends”.
#23
Private health insurance. We (the United States) pay more for our insurance (like, _double_) for worse outcomes and lowered life expectancies.
#24
Clear your plate young man…
#25
Demonizing certain foods (i.e. carbs, fats, sugar, etc). Moderation seems to be a rarity.
#26
That working out while sick makes you sweat out your sickness but in reality you’re prolonging your recovery and potentially getting others sick at the gym too.
#27
Choosing college over trade schools because of the prestige factor.
#28
Smoking.
Going to the office 5 days a week.
Working half a day on Saturdays.
#29
Social media use and the effect on mental health.
#30
Men that show emotions and aren’t in control are weak.
#31
Sun tanning.
Tans are a persistent fad, but the damage is far more lasting than any fad.
People of all colours should wear sunscreen everyday, thank me in 30 years.
#32
Buying pets online/through non-certified breeders.
#33
I have never understood how you can limit people’s sick time, or give it in advance, you may get poorly 3 times only in one year. We have sickness policies in the UK to stop people taking the p**s, and as a non NHS nurse I don’t get sick pay, but if I’m sick, I’m sick, and I’m going to be off for however long I need to be off. The US system is so bizarre.
#34
Feeling like we need to be someone we’re not in order to find a partner.
#35
The lack of paid maternity leave.
