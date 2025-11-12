19 Of My Handmade Felted Animal Brooches

I’m Natalia. I’m an artist, a designer and I make handmade toys!

I really love natural materials, like wool and wood. I’m fond of felting, carving, drawing, simple jewelry design, minimalism, my home, and family, coziness, nature, forest, adorable animals, tales, cartoons, childhood, and magic.

Ever since I can remember, I’ve always been crafting something, creating, painting, sculpting, sewing, knitting, embroidering…

Around 2010 I began to make my first needle felted animals. By and by, it absorbed me more and more. My passion for this material and technology grows stronger.

Here are some of my handmade jewelry and needle felted brooches of cute animals.

More info: Etsy

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

