91 Vacation Pics From A Time When Cell Phones Didn’t Have Cameras

A photograph, in many ways, is a time capsule. It’s a captured moment in time, forever preserved, offering younger generations a glimpse into how life was during an era that is starkly different from their own. 

These vintage vacation snapshots are excellent examples, showing how people spent their leisure time decades ago. We’re talking about pictures that date back to the 1950s, before the advent of social media hashtags, beach filters, and Instagram reels. 

Indeed, it was a much simpler time. Enjoy scrolling through, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 Traveling In Style In 1974

Image source: bobofette

#2 My Mom On Vacation In Amsterdam After She Broke Off Her Engagement In 1971

Image source: princess-barnacle

#3 Brunch Along The Road While Traveling In 1957, Before Fast Food Options Existed

Image source: ststeveg

#4 On Vacation With My Dad In 1984 – When Guys Would Wear Sports Jackets On Vacation, Even If You Were Out In The Woods

Image source: zyada_tx

#5 On Holiday In The Scottish Highlands In The Summer Of 1974. Tights Over Our Heads Were To Protect From The Horrendous Clouds Of Midges

Image source: Citawell

#6 My Grandma Turns 99 Years Old Today. Here’s A Photo Of Her On Holiday In Venice In 1962

Image source: mumpface

#7 My Roommate Found Old Photos Of Her Dad While He Was Traveling And Surfing Up And Down The West Coast In An Old VW Bus With His Pup (1972)

Image source: Trypsach

#8 I’m Not Sure Of The Date. Maybe 1950’s. My Great Grandmother Making Fun Of Einstien’s Shoes While On Vacation Together

Image source: EntryLevelNutjob

#9 The In-Laws’ Family Car, On Holidays In Scotland In The 60s

Image source: castrahiberna

#10 My Grandma Always Used To Tell Us About This Kid That Would Sing At The Resort On Her Vacations In Hawaii. Turns Out That Kid Was Bruno Mars. 1990

Image source: reddit.com

#11 1986 Me On Holiday In Gran Canaria. Thank God For The Existence Of Braces

Image source: TiCor78

#12 I Acquired And Scanned In Over 500 Of My Grandpa’s Ektachrome Slides. Here Is My Grandma In The Late 1940s/Early 1950s On Vacation

Image source: Cameltoefiasco

#13 Italian Vacation – 1977 Style

Image source: Zaicab

#14 My Great Grandmother Playing Golf In A Christian Dior Dress, On Holiday In The Scottish Highlands, 1951

Image source: c4t-l4dy

#15 My Mom & Dad On Vacation In 1990 (I’m Sleeping In The Stroller)

Image source: No-Visit-3932

#16 Mom (50) Enjoying Vacation Time In Her Native Sicily In 1978

Image source: blonderengel

#17 A Group Of Fun-Loving Friends Have Recreated A Photo From Their First Girls’ Holiday – More Than 50 Years Later

Image source: CitizenK9

#18 My Grandma In The 1950s

Image source: Particular-Mix-2205

#19 My Mother Has Nary A Hair Out Of Place After A 4 Day Backpacking Trip Into The Wilderness… A Shout Out To Breck Hairspray. My Parents 1969

Image source: mocatz

#20 I Scanned Some Photos From My Dad’s Trip To Disneyland In 1980

Image source: NekoFever

#21 My Dad Tolerating My Weirdness While On Vacation In Jamaica 1984

Image source: Fragzilla360

#22 Rest Stop On Our Way To Our Vacation Somewhere In The Sixties. I Am The Litle One

Image source: Oscardelarentals

#23 Hooking The Boat Up During Vacation Preparation, 1953

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#24 My Uncle On Holiday In Europe – Taken By Granddad. My Granddad Travelled A Lot With The Raf, I Think This Was Taken In Germany In The 1950s

Image source: Livmkie

#25 I Scanned Some Negatives Found In A Second Hand Store. Possibly Family Vacation In Germany

Image source: TheFlyingPoet22

#26 My Mom And Her Sister Vacationing In Europe (Paris?), 1965

Image source: Yoojay

#27 They Look So Carefree And Simply Eloquent; Pre-1991 Mogadishu, Somalia. Why Did We Collectively End The Afro Hair Look? That Was Such Beautiful Style We Had

Image source: sunsetmemories1

#28 My Dad In August 1983 With His Brand New Apple Iie That He Brought On Vacation With Him To The Jersey Shore

Image source: AndYouTooBear

#29 My Family Before An Early Start To Our Vacation, 1963

Image source: dittidot

#30 My Mom, Aunt, And Grandparents On A Family Vacation Ca. 1973

Image source: a_complex_kid

#31 My Mother And Grandmother (Far Left) And Her Friends In 1961 At An Airport On Vacation To Beirut, Turkey

Image source: camdoodlebop

#32 My Mom On A Roadtrip Across The Country After Graduating College, India 1993

Image source: EA721

#33 Holiday In Germany 1960s

Image source: HotHorst

#34 My Grandpa Proudly Holding A Bunch Of Pepsi Bottles While On Vacation (Late 60s). He Was Originally From Communist Czechoslovakia So He Probably Had Pepsi For The Very First Time

Image source: -mete-

#35 My Mom At The Boise, Idaho, Holiday Inn In The Early 70s

Image source: yutfree

#36 My Grandparents In Their Late Teens Going On Vacation. 1950’s Denmark

Image source: EmTheDane

#37 The Family On Vacation Around 1975 In North Carolina. Love Those 70s Pants

Image source: grapegeek

#38 On Vacation Together With My Father And Brother In ‘94

Image source: pomfrida

#39 My Dad, On Vacation Somewhere In The Swiss Alps, 1968

Image source: freetacorrective

#40 My Grandpa (Photographer) And His High School Buddies Chilling In Their Rented Oldsmobile While Vacationing At The Sleeping Bear Dunes Near Empire, MI In The Summer Of 1959

Image source: philter25

#41 My Beautiful Grandmother On A Beach Vacation In 1957

Image source: lowmack92

#42 My Grandma And Grandpa On Skiing Vacation With Friends In Switzerland During The 1960s

Image source: frame_whisperer

#43 My Mom And Her Family Before A Vacation

Image source: oldkingcoles

#44 My Grandfather’s Camping Holiday In The Early 1950s Through Dorset, UK

Image source: j4a4c4k4

#45 1999. Meeting Denzel On Summer Family Vacation Visiting Grandma. Taken At The Rusty Rudder In Dewey Beach, Delaware

Image source: TayEvans

#46 Double Exposure Photo, Taken During Family Vacation & Professional Basketball Game

Image source: nighttimesnacks, imgur.com

#47 Vacationing At Yosemite, 1966

Image source: I_POST_ON_MONDAYS

#48 My Wife And Her Mum On A Camping Trip – 1971

Image source: barriedalenick

#49 1985 Siblings And I Would Ride In The Bed Of My Dad’s Pickup Truck 4 Hours To Our Mountain House

Image source: Kutiecat

#50 My Dads Summer Holiday In The 1960s

Image source: _RayPurchase

#51 NYC Greenwich Village 1977 My Sister’s While On Family Holiday From Australia

Image source: Sharpie65

#52 Summertime In The 80s

Image source: EdwardBliss

#53 Family Vacation To Europe In The 1980s

Image source: hotbowlsofjustice

#54 In The Days Before Fast-Food, Roadside Picnics Were The Highlight Of Every Road Trip (Pic From 1958 Family Vacation)

Image source: DiosMioMan63

#55 My Grandpa On Vacation In Greece 1973

Image source: Baslix

#56 An Idyllic Scene On The Lake. The Car Is A 1955 Ford Fairlane Victoria With Illinois Plates

This could be in Wisconsin as FIBs vacationing in Cheesehead country was a thing back then as it still is today. From a scanned Kodachrome slide.

Image source: MyDogGoldi

#57 My Grandpa With His Saab In Kenya In 1968

This is a photo of my grandpa and uncle in 1968 on a roadtrip from Nairobi to Mombasa in Kenya using a SAAB that my grandparents brought with them from Sweden to Kenya when they moved there in 1968. It worked flawlessly for them for many years in both Kenya and Senegal.

Image source: vberl

#58 My Grandmother Nancy On Her Honeymoon Near Capitan, NM. Taken By My Grandfather On A Kodak Kodachrome, 1949

Image source: YiddishThunder

#59 Mistress Of Legaspi, 1965 – 1975, Philippines

The beauty and supremacy of the world’s most perfect con-shaped volcano, The Mayon, is a breathtaking sight for the traveler.

Image source: unknown

#60 1956, Kenya

Famous Mombasa Tusks. The tusks were constructed in 1956 to commemorate a visit by Princess Margaret. The tusks represent the letter M.

Image source: traveldiarieskenya

#61 My Grandma At Age 20 While On Vacation In Venice

Image source: jshaw242

#62 My Grandma On Vacation At Daytona Beach (1958)

Image source: musiclife46

#63 Family Vacation (My Grandma With Her Parents, Younger Sister & Friend) Somewhere In The Rocky Mountains About 1955

Image source: SmikeGills

#64 My Wife’s Family On Vacation Near Shoshone, Idaho, 1956

Image source: Yoojay

#65 My Mom While On A European Vacation In The Early 60’s

Image source: Marmilicious

#66 My Mom Keeping An Eye On Us Kids While On A Family Road Trip, 1963

Image source: dittidot

#67 Wisconsin Vacation Cottage, 1950

Image source: sussoutthemoon

#68 1960s. Vacation At Corpus Christi, TX. From Slide Collection Of My In-Laws

Image source: Sputnikoff

#69 My Dad And His Brothers On Vacation In White Sands, New Mexico (1964)

Image source: lezztur

#70 A Hawaiian Vacation, 1960s

Image source: Steven Stoneski, Meunderwears

#71 A Vacationing Family At Central Cascade, Watkins Glen, NY, Circa 1885

A souvenir photograph by one of numerous photographers who plied their trade at Watkins Glen’s tourist hot-spots. You’ve gotta wonder: how’d they get down there dressed like that?

Image source: SteamFistFuturist

#72 Family Vacation, Wyoming, 1976

Image source: Yoojay

#73 My Parents’ Sick Outfits On Our Family Trip To Dc, 1994

Image source: childofthefall

#74 My Dad Road-Tripping In 1980

Image source: Pats_Preludes

#75 My Mom Celebrating Clean Socks After A Backpacking Trip [1985]

Image source: TeslaFilledFuture

#76 My Now-Wife On Our First Backpacking Trip, 1970s

Image source: Mentalfloss1

#77 My Family On A Road Trip (Kodachrome, 1958)

Image source: lezztur

#78 Travel Information Desk At Kano Airport, 1961, Nigeria, Kano State

Image source: Harrison Forman

#79 Ctesiphon, Iraq, Approximately 35 Km From Baghdad. 1973-1976

In the photo there are Arab boys who sell vegetables, fruits, individual cigarettes, cold water, basically anything they can find… The one wearing glasses is my father.

Image source: vitim

#80 In 1980, My Parents Were Vacationing In Arizona And Happened Upon Richard Pryor And Gene Wilder Who Were There Filming “Stir Crazy”

Image source: Matty1138

#81 My Sister And Me On A Beach Vacation, 1968. The Tropical Sun From Those Trips Has Come Back To Haunt Me In My 50’s

Image source: mks113

#82 On Vacation In San Francisco, 1964

Image source: Yoojay

#83 Our “Family Truckster” During 1980s Road Trips

Image source: jb4647

#84 1975 – 1980, Mozambique, Maputo

Image source: oitru

#85 From A Trip To Afghanistan, 1960

Image source: William Podlich

#86 My Grandpa And Grandma In Puerto Vallarta, 1950’s

She was from an affluent British family, engaged to another man, and while on vacation there, my grandpa stole her away and took her back to New Orleans. He was there on the G.I. bill becoming a muralist. It was true love all the way till the end.

Image source: vroomapunk

#87 1972 – My Dad Bought This 1965 Cadillac Coupe Deville For $1200 And Drove It From Ohio To Florida With His Girlfriend

They both told their parents they were going on vacation with each other’s family.

Image source: ihandstand

#88 A Photo I Took Of My Mom When We Were On Vacation In The Summer Of 1970

Image source: DistantKarma

#89 SD History From My Grandma’s Photo Album; Cookout At Ja Jolla Shores In The 80s. Bring Your Own Trash Boxes, Grills & Short Shorts

Image source: lechydda

#90 This Was Me On A Family Vacation To Jamaica In 1988 Showing My New Friend Winston How To Play Gameboy. That’s A Vision Street Wear Shirt, Skidz Pants, And Reebok Pumps I’m Rocking

Image source: KeegSteegols

#91 Getting Ready For Vacation In The Station Wagon. 1960’s

Image source: harleybug88

