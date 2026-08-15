“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

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There are two types of people in this world. Those who throw stuff out the exact moment it expires, down to the second, as if one minute past the date turns it into radioactive material. And those who hold onto things for years, convinced that a bottle of salad dressing from 2011 still has plenty of life left in it.

The latter crowd has found their spiritual home on r/GrandmasPantry. It’s a subreddit where folks post ancient relics they’ve unearthed around their homes, from mystery cans buried in the back of a cupboard to cleaning supplies that haven’t seen the light of day in decades. Scroll down for the best finds.

#1 My Grandma Passed Away In 1982. I Went Back In Her House For The First Time Since That Day

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Turbulent-Pickle3566

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

#2 My Dad Bought This Ham Back In 1992. It’s Been In His Freezer The Whole Time. He Refuses To Throw It Out And Says “It’s Still Good. Frozen Meat Doesn’t Go Bad”

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: hotmanwich

#3 Phillip Just Turned 9

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: TyrKiyote

#4 My Septuagenarian Mom Still Has Her ‘97 Softsoap Container To Match Her ‘97 Fish Bathroom

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: ZollieJones

#5 Bought These Off A Walgreens Shelf 3 Days Ago

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: SisteroftheMoon16

#6 Found This In An Old Hersheys Tin In Grandma’s Pantry. Old Diet Pill From The 80s That Was Banned By The Fda In The 90s. Still Full

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: ThirdWaveK

#7 38 Year Old Brownies

There’s a sad story to these nearly 4 decade old brownies. My great aunt, who lives with dementia, had a son who tragically passed away at 12 in 1986. Not long before, he baked these brownies for her, and ever since then they have sat in the back of her refrigerator. We found it while going through her fridge. I won’t take off the lid until we decide to throw it out (which surely will be soon) but it seems like they’ve aged without growing mold, which is mildly concerning, but pretty cool.

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: ZaytherLegit

#8 Pulled This Out Of A Box In My Dad’s Attic Labeled Camping Supplies

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Feisty_Newt_7396

#9 I Ate Approx. 20 Year Old Gushers

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: XxTURDxTACOxX

#10 1997 Miracle Whip Found In My Great Uncles House

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: confusedbird101

#11 Found In My Boyfriend’s Pantry

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: anon

#12 Found When Cleaning Out My Mothers Closet

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: getoffmylawnyahear

#13 I Was Given 6 Bags Of Food, And Nearly All Of It Expired More Than A Decade Ago

A family friend made a big deal all weekend about bringing me six bags of food for me and my wife to go through and dump the rest off at the “blessings pantry”…. This is some of it!
The best part: The Ghirardellis mint chips and dumpling mix are so antique they don’t even have an expiry date. Exciting, we love old food youtubes!
The sun-dried tomatoes (2009) are congealed into a whole new product, may patent it…
Thought about eating that 2008 dark chocolate because damn! The caviar has no date, not sure if it’s even that old, but… no.
The rancid smell coming off that Crisco (2007) was intense. The cheese fantastico bottle was creating a vacuum, may implode one day, may keep for science. And wtf is Molly McButter!!
She even suggested I give all the pouch tunas (2011-2014) to my elderly dog, so basically I’m thinkin she’s trying to end us all.

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: AliveWeird4230

#14 Found Some Coppertone Sunscreen With The Original Logo At My Parent’s House

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: cherry_cola1220

#15 My Dad Brought Over Some “Never-Opened Baby Powder” To Help With My Twins…

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: thedistantdusk

#16 100 Year Old Sandwich Found

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Phillies1993

#17 A Few Gems From My 102-Year Old Grandmother’s Kitchen Cabinets

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: jm08003

#18 Living In My Freezer Since Late 1999

Millennipede! The blue things used to be stuck on its back but it molted.
My mom gave it to me late 1999. It sat on the counter for a while and I didn’t have the heart to throw it away before New Year (you can tell it would taste terrible so eating it never crossed my mind) so I stuck it in the freezer.
On my 3rd freezer, but original Millennipede.

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: No_Ad_8005

#19 In My Grandma’s First Aid Kit…

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: DefinitelynotNickCag

#20 Unopened Welches Jelly Jar From 1994

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: crazylegolady

#21 How Groovy Can The Pantry Get?

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Thatguybehindglass

#22 My Mom’s Full Unopened Coca Cola Gallon Jug. 1966

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: 406uzumaki

#23 Chips From ’94

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Basic_Guarantee_4552

#24 Found In My Papas Medicine Cabinet

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: normallynatasha

#25 80’s Gatorade

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Professional_Eye_480

#26 World War I Soup On My Great Aunt’s Fridge

This soup was made for the German Army in World War I. It went unused and sat in the back of a store owned by my great aunt.
When she retired, she put it on her fridge, where it stayed for decades. This is a picture of it in 2017.
In 2022 she passed away at 96 and the house was sold.
Found out today the soup was trashed.

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: SteveKeller1990

#27 Toothpicks Infused With Hexachlorophene

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: anon_capybara_

#28 Found In The Walls Of A House By Plumbers, Dated 1984

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: anon

#29 My Mom Is Upset I Won’t Give My Kids The Candy She Had Saved “A While Back”

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: AbeFromanSassageKing

#30 Radium Hand Cleaner Found In Grandma’s Pantry

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: No-Degree-8906

#31 Found In The Attic Of Our 1960’s Rental

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: mallorylee

#32 Found A Relic From 1988 While Cleaning At Work

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: mintvinylnirvana

#33 Found This In A Backpack From My Partner’s Childhood. Expired 20 Years Ago… LOL

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Smileml

#34 Husband Found While Working On A Job

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Collins71514

#35 Grandma’s Guest Room Bathroom Drawer. 30 Years Old?

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: TexasMcFlexas

#36 Shampoo At My Aunt’s House

Date on back days 1995-1998. Smells fine.

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: mildew_goose789

#37 Saw This At A Thrift Store. 1988 Is The Date On The Bottle

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: xxjasper012

#38 I Will Never Throw These Away

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Tcarroll70

#39 Now That I’m Old Enough To Be A Grandma, My Sealed Pokemon Jelly Jars

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: fatredditnerds

#40 I Specifically Went To This Estate Sale To Check Out The Bathroom And Household Goods

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: dohlparts

#41 My Dad Poured This In His Mouth Then Asked If I Could Read The Date On It

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: ilovegyroid

#42 From My Dad’s Stash

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: xXGREY-MANXx

#43 Thirsty Anyone?

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Such_Promise4790

#44 Old Box Of Nerds

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Sweet-Grass-8644

#45 Found In The Break Room Fridge At Work. It’s Still Green

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Spencerb311

#46 Cleaning Out My Grandma’s Pantry And I Found These Jarred Preserves From 1964

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: yourmomprobably

#47 1940’s Unused Roll Of Toilet Paper

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: UnknownAristocracy

#48 God-Tier Pull

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: nicksehoyan

#49 My Grandma Quite Drinking Cola Over Thirty Years Ago. Today, After Cutting Her Grass, I Asked Her If She Had Anything Other Than Milk And Water To Drink. She Told Me There Was A Coke In The Crisper Drawer…to Which I Discovered An 80’s Relic

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Random-Non-Sequitur

#50 Dad Cleaned Out Grandma’s House After A Family Incident, Found This

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Just_a_winged_cat

#51 Rely Tampons At An Estate Sale- A Bit Of A Scary Find

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: SassyLene

#52 Wondered Why My Tea Didn’t Taste Like Much

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: D15a5t3r_Ba5tard

#53 Jars Of Baby Food From 1994. Grandmother Said “It’s Ok. Don’t Throw It Away”

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: thedemp

#54 Lion King Shampoo

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: AeroHank9

#55 Told My Grandmother My Shoulders Hurt…she Scurried Off To The Guest Bath And Returned With This

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Additional_Buyer8464

#56 Grandma’s Freezer

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: StenoDawg

#57 Orbitz From The Late 90s!

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: LittlebillJPEG

#58 *grandma’s Freezer

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: WorkingEmployee8767

#59 Went To My Dad’s For Burgers Tonight. He Took These Pickles Out Of The Pantry

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Z_dadding

#60 Let’s Bring Back Whimsy

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Dylmcray

#61 Medicine Collection Found In Grandmas Stash

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: mabloescobar

#62 I Never Even Heard Of Chicken Tonight Until Today

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: redemptionsoath

#63 Found A 1970s Pepsi Light In An Ice Chest Of My Great Grandparents Workshop

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: IMAFILTHYRAT

#64 “There’s Some Tissues In The Glovebox”

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Keyriah

#65 1976 Kraft French Dressing

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Ban_Incomming

#66 Unopened Welch’s Grape Jelly From 1995

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: serendipty3821

#67 Found In My Grandma’s Bathroom

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: seshaltdelete

#68 All About Those 90s Sparkles

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: amadeuslove

#69 Sealed Chips Back From 2001!!

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: LittlebillJPEG

#70 Figured It Would Be A Good Time To Post This Doritos Bag From The Late ’70s I Found Last Year In A Park

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: TiptoeRat

#71 1993 Mr. Bubbles

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: ThrowRAdkwtf

#72 Unopened Soap From 1940

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: UnknownAristocracy

#73 I Was Told To Post This Here, Found It In My Mils House. Contest Details Say 1987

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: Stong-Excitement

#74 Old Bay And Old, Old Bay

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: debaser64

#75 Found In The Freezer At My Work

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: apadley

#76 Carbonated Vaseline

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: PlahausBamBam

#77 Freshen Up

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: AggravatingTAPPING

#78 Found In The Back Of My Family’s Vacation Beach House… Any Guesses As To Production Date?

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: tattedhippo

#79 “Let’s Store These Away And Never Use Them”

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: CamelCommercial1206

#80 Found This Deep In A Closet. Wtf Is Cragmont? Why Is This Adult Dressed As A Clown Baby????

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: WermerCreations

#81 A Gentleman I Deliver To Had These In A Vintage Pepsi Vending Machine

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: ryanpo1337

#82 The Ancient Macaroni And Cheese

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: corkscrewfork

#83 Found These At The Thrift Store. Still Sealed!

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: jmjustin7

#84 “It’s Fine, It Might Just Be A Little Dry”

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: rndmredditornotKC

#85 According To The September ’93 Date On This, I Last Brushed My Teeth With This Toothpaste When I Was 11 Years Old

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: auart

#86 For Sale In A General Store In Rural Virginia

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: 1xdkkaspdd

#87 Baby Food Saved From When I Was A Baby. I’m In My Late 30s

“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

Image source: your_mom_is_availabl

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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