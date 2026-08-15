“World War I Soup”: 87 Old Products People Found At Home That Prove Some People Never Throw Anything Away

There are two types of people in this world. Those who throw stuff out the exact moment it expires, down to the second, as if one minute past the date turns it into radioactive material. And those who hold onto things for years, convinced that a bottle of salad dressing from 2011 still has plenty of life left in it.
The latter crowd has found their spiritual home on r/GrandmasPantry. It’s a subreddit where folks post ancient relics they’ve unearthed around their homes, from mystery cans buried in the back of a cupboard to cleaning supplies that haven’t seen the light of day in decades. Scroll down for the best finds.
#1 My Grandma Passed Away In 1982. I Went Back In Her House For The First Time Since That Day
Image source: Turbulent-Pickle3566
#2 My Dad Bought This Ham Back In 1992. It’s Been In His Freezer The Whole Time. He Refuses To Throw It Out And Says “It’s Still Good. Frozen Meat Doesn’t Go Bad”
Image source: hotmanwich
#3 Phillip Just Turned 9
Image source: TyrKiyote
#4 My Septuagenarian Mom Still Has Her ‘97 Softsoap Container To Match Her ‘97 Fish Bathroom
Image source: ZollieJones
#5 Bought These Off A Walgreens Shelf 3 Days Ago
Image source: SisteroftheMoon16
#6 Found This In An Old Hersheys Tin In Grandma’s Pantry. Old Diet Pill From The 80s That Was Banned By The Fda In The 90s. Still Full
Image source: ThirdWaveK
#7 38 Year Old Brownies
There’s a sad story to these nearly 4 decade old brownies. My great aunt, who lives with dementia, had a son who tragically passed away at 12 in 1986. Not long before, he baked these brownies for her, and ever since then they have sat in the back of her refrigerator. We found it while going through her fridge. I won’t take off the lid until we decide to throw it out (which surely will be soon) but it seems like they’ve aged without growing mold, which is mildly concerning, but pretty cool.
Image source: ZaytherLegit
#8 Pulled This Out Of A Box In My Dad’s Attic Labeled Camping Supplies
Image source: Feisty_Newt_7396
#9 I Ate Approx. 20 Year Old Gushers
Image source: XxTURDxTACOxX
#10 1997 Miracle Whip Found In My Great Uncles House
Image source: confusedbird101
#11 Found In My Boyfriend’s Pantry
Image source: anon
#12 Found When Cleaning Out My Mothers Closet
Image source: getoffmylawnyahear
#13 I Was Given 6 Bags Of Food, And Nearly All Of It Expired More Than A Decade Ago
A family friend made a big deal all weekend about bringing me six bags of food for me and my wife to go through and dump the rest off at the “blessings pantry”…. This is some of it!
The best part: The Ghirardellis mint chips and dumpling mix are so antique they don’t even have an expiry date. Exciting, we love old food youtubes!
The sun-dried tomatoes (2009) are congealed into a whole new product, may patent it…
Thought about eating that 2008 dark chocolate because damn! The caviar has no date, not sure if it’s even that old, but… no.
The rancid smell coming off that Crisco (2007) was intense. The cheese fantastico bottle was creating a vacuum, may implode one day, may keep for science. And wtf is Molly McButter!!
She even suggested I give all the pouch tunas (2011-2014) to my elderly dog, so basically I’m thinkin she’s trying to end us all.
Image source: AliveWeird4230
#14 Found Some Coppertone Sunscreen With The Original Logo At My Parent’s House
Image source: cherry_cola1220
#15 My Dad Brought Over Some “Never-Opened Baby Powder” To Help With My Twins…
Image source: thedistantdusk
#16 100 Year Old Sandwich Found
Image source: Phillies1993
#17 A Few Gems From My 102-Year Old Grandmother’s Kitchen Cabinets
Image source: jm08003
#18 Living In My Freezer Since Late 1999
Millennipede! The blue things used to be stuck on its back but it molted.
My mom gave it to me late 1999. It sat on the counter for a while and I didn’t have the heart to throw it away before New Year (you can tell it would taste terrible so eating it never crossed my mind) so I stuck it in the freezer.
On my 3rd freezer, but original Millennipede.
Image source: No_Ad_8005
#19 In My Grandma’s First Aid Kit…
Image source: DefinitelynotNickCag
#20 Unopened Welches Jelly Jar From 1994
Image source: crazylegolady
#21 How Groovy Can The Pantry Get?
Image source: Thatguybehindglass
#22 My Mom’s Full Unopened Coca Cola Gallon Jug. 1966
Image source: 406uzumaki
#23 Chips From ’94
Image source: Basic_Guarantee_4552
#24 Found In My Papas Medicine Cabinet
Image source: normallynatasha
#25 80’s Gatorade
Image source: Professional_Eye_480
#26 World War I Soup On My Great Aunt’s Fridge
This soup was made for the German Army in World War I. It went unused and sat in the back of a store owned by my great aunt.
When she retired, she put it on her fridge, where it stayed for decades. This is a picture of it in 2017.
In 2022 she passed away at 96 and the house was sold.
Found out today the soup was trashed.
Image source: SteveKeller1990
#27 Toothpicks Infused With Hexachlorophene
Image source: anon_capybara_
#28 Found In The Walls Of A House By Plumbers, Dated 1984
Image source: anon
#29 My Mom Is Upset I Won’t Give My Kids The Candy She Had Saved “A While Back”
Image source: AbeFromanSassageKing
#30 Radium Hand Cleaner Found In Grandma’s Pantry
Image source: No-Degree-8906
#31 Found In The Attic Of Our 1960’s Rental
Image source: mallorylee
#32 Found A Relic From 1988 While Cleaning At Work
Image source: mintvinylnirvana
#33 Found This In A Backpack From My Partner’s Childhood. Expired 20 Years Ago… LOL
Image source: Smileml
#34 Husband Found While Working On A Job
Image source: Collins71514
#35 Grandma’s Guest Room Bathroom Drawer. 30 Years Old?
Image source: TexasMcFlexas
#36 Shampoo At My Aunt’s House
Date on back days 1995-1998. Smells fine.
Image source: mildew_goose789
#37 Saw This At A Thrift Store. 1988 Is The Date On The Bottle
Image source: xxjasper012
#38 I Will Never Throw These Away
Image source: Tcarroll70
#39 Now That I’m Old Enough To Be A Grandma, My Sealed Pokemon Jelly Jars
Image source: fatredditnerds
#40 I Specifically Went To This Estate Sale To Check Out The Bathroom And Household Goods
Image source: dohlparts
#41 My Dad Poured This In His Mouth Then Asked If I Could Read The Date On It
Image source: ilovegyroid
#42 From My Dad’s Stash
Image source: xXGREY-MANXx
#43 Thirsty Anyone?
Image source: Such_Promise4790
#44 Old Box Of Nerds
Image source: Sweet-Grass-8644
#45 Found In The Break Room Fridge At Work. It’s Still Green
Image source: Spencerb311
#46 Cleaning Out My Grandma’s Pantry And I Found These Jarred Preserves From 1964
Image source: yourmomprobably
#47 1940’s Unused Roll Of Toilet Paper
Image source: UnknownAristocracy
#48 God-Tier Pull
Image source: nicksehoyan
#49 My Grandma Quite Drinking Cola Over Thirty Years Ago. Today, After Cutting Her Grass, I Asked Her If She Had Anything Other Than Milk And Water To Drink. She Told Me There Was A Coke In The Crisper Drawer…to Which I Discovered An 80’s Relic
Image source: Random-Non-Sequitur
#50 Dad Cleaned Out Grandma’s House After A Family Incident, Found This
Image source: Just_a_winged_cat
#51 Rely Tampons At An Estate Sale- A Bit Of A Scary Find
Image source: SassyLene
#52 Wondered Why My Tea Didn’t Taste Like Much
Image source: D15a5t3r_Ba5tard
#53 Jars Of Baby Food From 1994. Grandmother Said “It’s Ok. Don’t Throw It Away”
Image source: thedemp
#54 Lion King Shampoo
Image source: AeroHank9
#55 Told My Grandmother My Shoulders Hurt…she Scurried Off To The Guest Bath And Returned With This
Image source: Additional_Buyer8464
#56 Grandma’s Freezer
Image source: StenoDawg
#57 Orbitz From The Late 90s!
Image source: LittlebillJPEG
#58 *grandma’s Freezer
Image source: WorkingEmployee8767
#59 Went To My Dad’s For Burgers Tonight. He Took These Pickles Out Of The Pantry
Image source: Z_dadding
#60 Let’s Bring Back Whimsy
Image source: Dylmcray
#61 Medicine Collection Found In Grandmas Stash
Image source: mabloescobar
#62 I Never Even Heard Of Chicken Tonight Until Today
Image source: redemptionsoath
#63 Found A 1970s Pepsi Light In An Ice Chest Of My Great Grandparents Workshop
Image source: IMAFILTHYRAT
#64 “There’s Some Tissues In The Glovebox”
Image source: Keyriah
#65 1976 Kraft French Dressing
Image source: Ban_Incomming
#66 Unopened Welch’s Grape Jelly From 1995
Image source: serendipty3821
#67 Found In My Grandma’s Bathroom
Image source: seshaltdelete
#68 All About Those 90s Sparkles
Image source: amadeuslove
#69 Sealed Chips Back From 2001!!
Image source: LittlebillJPEG
#70 Figured It Would Be A Good Time To Post This Doritos Bag From The Late ’70s I Found Last Year In A Park
Image source: TiptoeRat
#71 1993 Mr. Bubbles
Image source: ThrowRAdkwtf
#72 Unopened Soap From 1940
Image source: UnknownAristocracy
#73 I Was Told To Post This Here, Found It In My Mils House. Contest Details Say 1987
Image source: Stong-Excitement
#74 Old Bay And Old, Old Bay
Image source: debaser64
#75 Found In The Freezer At My Work
Image source: apadley
#76 Carbonated Vaseline
Image source: PlahausBamBam
#77 Freshen Up
Image source: AggravatingTAPPING
#78 Found In The Back Of My Family’s Vacation Beach House… Any Guesses As To Production Date?
Image source: tattedhippo
#79 “Let’s Store These Away And Never Use Them”
Image source: CamelCommercial1206
#80 Found This Deep In A Closet. Wtf Is Cragmont? Why Is This Adult Dressed As A Clown Baby????
Image source: WermerCreations
#81 A Gentleman I Deliver To Had These In A Vintage Pepsi Vending Machine
Image source: ryanpo1337
#82 The Ancient Macaroni And Cheese
Image source: corkscrewfork
#83 Found These At The Thrift Store. Still Sealed!
Image source: jmjustin7
#84 “It’s Fine, It Might Just Be A Little Dry”
Image source: rndmredditornotKC
#85 According To The September ’93 Date On This, I Last Brushed My Teeth With This Toothpaste When I Was 11 Years Old
Image source: auart
#86 For Sale In A General Store In Rural Virginia
Image source: 1xdkkaspdd
#87 Baby Food Saved From When I Was A Baby. I’m In My Late 30s
Image source: your_mom_is_availabl
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