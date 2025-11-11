Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy

by

Cecilia Levy has found a novel use for old books and comics. Instead of throwing them out, the Swedish artist transforms them into beautiful works of paper art.

Previously a bookbinder, Levy now takes the opposite approach to literature by tearing it up and pasting the pieces back together again. It may sound sacreligious to book-lovers, but when you take a look at the pictures below I’m sure you’ll agree that her work is in fact a loving testament to literature.

She first began experimenting with 3D paper objects in 2009. Since then she’s created a variety of different objects including cups, saucers, plates and bowls, and she’s always on the lookout for old books to transform so that their stories may continue in a new and unique form.

You can’t do that with a Kindle.

More info: cecilialevy.com (h/t: treehugger)

Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy
Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy

