Old Books Repurposed Into Paper Cups And Saucers By Cecilia Levy

Cecilia Levy has found a novel use for old books and comics. Instead of throwing them out, the Swedish artist transforms them into beautiful works of paper art.
Previously a bookbinder, Levy now takes the opposite approach to literature by tearing it up and pasting the pieces back together again. It may sound sacreligious to book-lovers, but when you take a look at the pictures below I’m sure you’ll agree that her work is in fact a loving testament to literature.
She first began experimenting with 3D paper objects in 2009. Since then she’s created a variety of different objects including cups, saucers, plates and bowls, and she’s always on the lookout for old books to transform so that their stories may continue in a new and unique form.
You can’t do that with a Kindle.
More info: cecilialevy.com (h/t: treehugger)
