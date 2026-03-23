Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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If you’ve ever owned a dog, you know how unpredictable, silly, and downright hilarious they can be – and Rupert Fawcett’s Off The Leash cartoons capture it perfectly. 

From sudden zoomies to obsessive toy habits, his illustrations show the little moments that make life with dogs so entertaining. With clever captions that feel like they come straight from a dog’s perspective, these comics are a must-see for anyone who knows the joys (and chaos) of canine companionship.

Now we’re happy to present the most recent collection of Rupert’s cartoons. Enjoy a few minutes of pure joy!

More info: rupertfawcettcartoons.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook | Etsy

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

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Living With Dogs Summed Up In 38 New Comics By “Off The Leash”

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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