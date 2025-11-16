I Draw To Express What It Feels Like To Be Living With Bipolar Disorder (17 Pics)

A year ago, I made a post about this mental illness, but I couldn’t recover my old account. So here I come again, with new drawing ideas to show you!
I’ve been struggling with bipolar disorder since I was 16 years old, but I was diagnosed at 18. Talking about my mental health used to be very scary, so expressing my heart and mind with these black and white drawings became my way of surviving.
Today I’m 25 years old and even though I’ve become more assertive thanks to years of therapy and self-help, nothing feels as great as creating these intense pencil sketches… I get to feel relieved every time I finish an artwork, but the best part of making these drawings is getting people interested in bipolar disorder, inviting them to read more about it. I believe these cool drawings are a beautiful way to help, within my possibilities, to end stigma and discrimination against mental disorders.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1 Distress
Made in 2017. (Phase: depression)
#2 Identity
Made in 2016. (Phase: psychosis)
#3 Delusion
Made in 2017. (Phase: psychosis)
#4 Self-Stigma
Made in 2016. (Phase: depression)
#5 Prone
Made in 2019. (Phase: mixed episode)
#6 Trapped
Made in 2017. (Phase: derealization)
#7 Paroxysm
Made in 2016. (Phase: mixed episode)
#8 Demoralized
Made in 2018. (Phase: mixed episode)
#9 Manic
Made in 2013. (Phase: mania)
#10 Broken
Made in 2012. (Phase: depression)
#11 Untitled
Made in 2014. (Phase: mixed episode)
#12 Phantom
Made in 2019. (Phase: depression/anorexia recovery)
#13 Unloved
Made in 2011. (Phase: depression)
#14 I Am What I Have Always Hated
Made in 2011. (Phase: mixed episode)
#15 Memories
Made in 2017. (Phase: mania)
#16 Snowflake
Made in 2011. (Phase: depression)
#17 Destruction
Made in 2011. (Phase: mixed episode)
Follow Us