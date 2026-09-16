Hollywood Star’s Awkward Interaction With Zendaya’s Stylist Sparks Intense Scrutiny

Was it an awkward moment? Was it simply a case of the camera catching things at the wrong time?
The internet was convinced there was some tension during a red carpet interaction between stars Odessa A’zion, Zendaya, and celebrity stylist Law Roach at the 2026 Emmy Awards, held in LA’s Peacock Theater on September 14.
“She felt so uncomfortable,” one commented on the interaction.
The internet was convinced there was tension during an interaction between Zendaya, Law Roach and Marty Supreme star Odessa A’zion at the 2026 Emmy Awards
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
The split-second interaction between the three celebrities began with fashion stylist Law Roach, known for working with artists like Zendaya, Céline Dion and Ariana Grande, greeting Marty Supreme actress Odessa A’zion on the red carpet.
Lipreader Nicola Hickling claimed Roach called A’zion “gorgeous,” to which she responded saying, “You’re just saying that.”
Alberto Rodriguez/Deadline via Getty Images
After laughing at Roach’s response, he then whispered to Zendaya, “I just love her,” according to the lipreader.
But netizens believed the entire interaction was not so pleasant for A’zion.
While the trio was posing for cameras, A’zion was caught dodging him when he tried to lean his head on hers.
The stylist’s interaction with A’zion sparked a heated debate over personal space and his hand placement
Netizens instantly turned the comments section into a courtroom, passing judgements about what the moment really meant.
“She HATES him omfg,” one commented, while a second wrote, “Everyone talking about her but all I’m seeing is his hand placement on both ladies… very uncomfortable to watch.”
“The fact that all I see in the comments are people putting blame on the woman asking what’s her problem but why is no one asking why she felt uncomfortable in the first place? 🤔 oh the misogyny is REAL,” commented another.
“Why is he touching them so inappropriately??!” another exclaimed. “I would be uncomfortable too! Cause you’re gay doesn’t mean you’re allowed to touch women like this! SMH!!!”
Others found the interaction harmless and said, “Y’all just mad a gay Black man is successful enough to be hanging out AND getting paid millions by your favs.”
“People like you are the reason why these men feel comfortable doing sh*t like this,” said another.
Roach, whose signature red carpet trademark has become dishing out details about Zendaya’s love life, made some unexpected claims about her marriage to Tom Holland at the 2026 Emmys.
Back in March, the stylist caused a frenzy online when he claimed the two lovebirds had already tied the knot.
The “wedding has already happened,” he claimed during a public event before teasing listeners, “you missed it.”
Later that month, the speculation fueled when Zendaya stepped out at the 2026 Oscars wearing what was assumed to be a wedding band.
“Why is he touching them so inappropriately??!” one commented online
However, during the glitzy Emmys on September 14, he backpedaled his statements and claimed their official ceremony was just coming up.
“I actually lied,” he told CNN and Variety during his red carpet chats.
“She wasn’t married,” he continued. “They actually haven’t had an official ceremony yet. It’s going to happen after the ‘Dune’ press tour.”
It is unclear whether Roach was bluffing and teasing fans.
“Are you messing with us?” one skeptic interviewer asked, to which Roach said, “No. The wedding hasn’t happened.”
Roach dropped another bombshell about Zendaya and Tom Holland’s rumored wedding on the Emmys red carpet
After months of speculation, Zendaya and Holland reportedly got married earlier this year and had a private party to celebrate in August.
Friends and family gathered at the luxurious Beaverbrook Hotel in Surrey, U.K. to join the couple in the festivities.
The location, a sprawling luxury country house hotel, is located near the Spiderman actor’s hometown of Kingston upon Thames.
Back in June, Holland referred to the Euphoria star as “my wife,” seemingly confirming that they had tied the knot.
But Roach claimed on the Emmys red carpet this week that it’s still not “official.”
“I mean, she’s been his ‘wife’ for a really long time now, but it’s not official yet,” he claimed.
A’zion and Rachel Sennott were roasted online after their awkward Emmys bit onstage
During the 2026 Emmys, A’zion was brutally roasted for her stage presence with her I Love L.A. co-star Rachel Sennott.
The two presented the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama, won by Tom Pelphrey for his role in Task.
Before the trophy was given to Pelphrey, Sennott and A’zion attempted some Emmy banter that might or might not have been scripted.
“Hi everyone, wow,” A’zion said, dragging out every syllable for several seconds.
“Some of you…” A’zion continued, only to quickly correct herself and say, “Most of you guys look so beautiful tonight.”
Sennott then jumped in with a blunt punchline: “No, no… they’re wearing glam, it doesn’t count.”
Their exchange left fans cringing, with one saying, “That was awkward lol.”
“No one laughed lmao,” one said, while another said, “This feels like when the ‘popular girls’ have to present their group project to the class.”
“Women are terrible at concealing their disgust,” one commented online
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