42 Weird And Unusual Things That Are Wholesome In Their Own Way

There are days that are so tough and draining that all you want to do is grab a cozy blanket, put on some cartoons or a retro video game, grab a bunch of snacks, and remind yourself that life can be good. What we can offer you today is a digital version of that!
‘Oddly Wholesome’ is a positivity-infused online community that is full to the brim with kindness and everyday magic. While we can’t guarantee that life will be easy (it won’t!), we’ve picked out our favorite wholesome images to bring some much-needed sunshine and optimism into your life.
#1 I Like To Make Little Drawings Of People That I See
Image source: the_sneaky_artist
#2 I Mean
Image source: reddit.com
#3 NASA Spotted The Sun Smiling
Image source: walrussan
If you think you’re being too negative or focusing too much on stressful news lately, it’s not exactly your fault. Human beings are hardwired for negativity because this is what helped their ancestors survive in a dangerous, threatening world.
We call this negativity bias, and when you become aware of it, you realize that, yes, the world is full of pain, sorrow, and inequality, but that is not the full picture. You have to consciously remember to focus on happy moments so that you push back against this bias and reduce negative thinking.
#4 Happy Pride Month!!
Image source: KingThicas95
#5 Drunk Words Are Sober Thoughts, And My Heart Is Full”
Image source: Cheap-Competition670
#6 Good Parenting
Image source: Random_boi_69420
Somewhat paradoxically, negativity bias can be incredibly motivating.
This is because people are typically motivated to do something not because they stand to gain something, but because they want to avoid losing something.
“This can play a role in your motivation to pursue a goal,” Verywell Mind explains.
#7 I Get It
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Never Give Up… On A Dumpster Behind A Grocery Store
Image source: reddit.com
#9 I Love Dogs
Image source: LONEWOPF77700
“Rather than focusing on what you will gain if you keep working toward something, you’re more likely to dwell on what you might have to give up in order to achieve that goal.”
One major downside of negativity bias is that, because of how people are wired, they tend to see negative news as being more truthful, even if this is not the case.
In a nutshell, negative information tends to get more attention and is perceived as more valid.
#10 This Sign Above The Blades At A Craftstore
Image source: Wowza_Calico101
#11 Believe
Image source: Wyattsinclair
#12 There Is A Fish Store That Tells You Who Caught It On What Boat
Image source: DingleShplate
Meanwhile, The Decision Lab emphasizes that you feel the consequences of negative events and memories much more, even if they’re (objectively) as emotional as the positive things you’ve experienced.
“Simply put, these [negative] events stick out to us.”
#13 Very Oddly Wholesome
Image source: grapeflavoredsoup
#14 Pet Crab Eating Onion Ring
Image source: 1nfisrael
#15 The Heartwarming Story Behind ‘Cheese’
Image source: Glittering-Leave6966
For some people, everyday positivity isn’t enough to restore their optimism. Instead, they turn to nostalgia and daydreaming about their youth to boost their mood.
Nostalgia has plenty of upsides… as well as one big downside. So you have to rely on it sparingly.
On the positive end of the scale, research has shown that nostalgia can make you happier, boost your self-esteem, and help you reconnect with your authentic self.
#16 When I Was Little, I Told My Nan I Was Going To Be A Lawyer When I’m Older So I Could Help People
So she went and got me this proper writing pen, and told me this is a special pen and I could use it once I started law school. 10 years later, I started law school with my pen. Hope I made her proud
Image source: Lauren_J21
#17 Friendly Catgirl Hacker :3
Image source: siocredim
#18 “The Sweetest Colorblind Fail Ever”
Image source: Feisty_Treat_4500
What’s more, nostalgia can help you weather incredibly difficult moments in your life. Moreover, nostalgia can actually make you more future-oriented because you feel inspired and full of ideas on how to move forward.
However, like with all things, too much of a good thing can end up harming you. Nostalgia is no different. If all you ever do is think about how awesome your childhood was (and we’re sure that it was), you’re missing out on great relationships, opportunities, adventures, and activities in the present.
#19 “Pure Comfort In A Single Sentence”
Image source: Physical-Audience-96
#20 From R/Blursedimages
Image source: garfieldiwoulddie4U
#21 Sunset
Image source: Stock_Hutz
A good rule of thumb to follow is that if reminiscing and daydreaming about the past begin interfering with your daily life, you need to take a step back and reevaluate things. You can always reach out to a therapist for guidance and support.
Yes, life was (or at least seemed) simpler and better ‘back in the day,’ but every era has its challenges and opportunities. The healthiest things we can do are to learn to weather the former and take advantage of the latter, no matter when we were born and how old we are now.
In other words, you need to remind yourself that there are lots of kind, caring, wonderful people and moments in the present, too. And this list of pics can be one such reminder.
#22 U/Glitch27’s Oddly Wholesome Post On R/Unpopularopinion
Image source: DoodlingDaughter
#23 Me Irl
Image source: HEaKeTeLEILi
#24 A Father Made A Post On R/Teenagers Wishing To Learn Popular Slang Among Teenagers. Needless To Say, It’s Going Quite Well
Image source: Setsuwaa
The ‘Oddly Wholesome’ online group was created in late 2016 and has been making people smile for nearly a decade now.
Currently, the community gets 9.4k visitors every week. We can only hope that they continue this heartwarming mission for many years to come.
#25 *borat Voice* My Wiiife
Image source: Pearlspear
#26 Bernie Smiling At A Little Birdie
Image source: SkodsRS
#27 How Stingrays Look Underneath
Image source: reddit.com
We’d love to hear your thoughts and stories in the comments, once you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest and upvoted your favorite images.
Which of these pics genuinely brightened your mood?
What are a few things that you like to do to make yourself feel better when you’re feeling particularly blue?
#28 Heart-Shaped Potato
Image source: knonothin
#29 Wholesome /B/
Image source: Str0nkk
#30 This Catchphrase On The Receipt Of A Local Restaurant
Image source: just_a_lonely_worm
#31 Barista Gave Me A Mini Sausage And Coffee An Hour Apart—Just Kind Or Something Else?
Image source: reddit.com
#32 This Soda That I Spilled
Image source: Critical_Energy_2654
#33 A Twitter Love Story
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Just Saw This On Askreddit
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Thought I Might Post This Here
Image source: omegaman101
#36 It’s The Least We Can Do
Image source: reddit.com
#37 A Leopard Gecko Shedding It’s Skin And It Looks Like He Is Getting Eaten
Image source: rosseepoo
#38 Posted On The Viper Owners Group On Fb
Image source: mavness
#39 My Crayon Came With A Heart Carved In :o
Image source: scenecorefan_666
#40 Ebaumsworld Normalcy Nostalgia
Image source: alexisonfire04
#41 “I Don’t Want You To Stop Loving Her. I Just Want You To Love Me, Too
Image source: Glass_Tangerine9527
#42 A Regular Member Of Our Home Game Has A Terminal Illness And Can’t Come Play Anymore. So We Set It Up For Him To Play Over Skype
Image source: AdamBlank17
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