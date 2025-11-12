Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

by

Meet Maya, a year-old tabby cat with a chromosomal abnormality. She was found behind a Chinese food restaurant and brought to a kill shelter, where she was put on death row because she looked and acted a little differently.

Nobody thought anyone would want her.

Then, the Odd Cat Sanctuary found out and brought her to a foster home. They posted her photo on their Facebook page, and that’s how her furrever family found her.

More info: Instagram

This is our adopted cat Maya

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

Maya is a year-old tabby cat with an extra chromosome

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

She was found behind a Chinese food restaurant and brought to a kill shelter

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

She was put on death row because of her looks and slightly different behaviour

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

Nobody thought anyone would ever want her

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

The Odd Cat Sanctuary then found out and brought her to a foster home where we found her

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

Maya usually looks sad or confused (we promise she’s not)

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

She does have some vision issues

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

And a flattened nose that makes her sneeze a lot

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

With her wonky eyes she’s super adorable though

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

But she’s just like any other cat

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

She’s super curious

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

Super silly

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

A fierce predator

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

And loves chin scratches

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

She even has a favorite toy

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

She’s super happy in her new home

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

Maya’s becoming an ambassador for special pets everywhere

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

Please help us spread awareness of shelter animals, especially the ones with special needs, to help more of them get adopted!

Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
5 Guest Stars That Need To Return For The Season Finale Of Curb Your Enthusiasm
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2023
Check Out the Trailer for New Miniseries “The Underground Railroad”
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2020
49 Controversial Illustrations By The French Banksy That Will Make You Think
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Abandoned Pup Celebrates The 1st Birthday No One Thought She Would Live To See
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Talk about an X-File! Here’s the 1st Official Sony AXN Trailer for Absentia!
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2017
The World’s Angriest Cat Who Has Been In Shelter For Over 1 Year Now, And Her Face Says It All
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.