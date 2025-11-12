Meet The Cat With An Extra Chromosome Put On Death Row Because She Looked A Little Different

Meet Maya, a year-old tabby cat with a chromosomal abnormality. She was found behind a Chinese food restaurant and brought to a kill shelter, where she was put on death row because she looked and acted a little differently.
Nobody thought anyone would want her.
Then, the Odd Cat Sanctuary found out and brought her to a foster home. They posted her photo on their Facebook page, and that’s how her furrever family found her.
More info: Instagram
Maya usually looks sad or confused (we promise she’s not)
She does have some vision issues
And a flattened nose that makes her sneeze a lot
With her wonky eyes she’s super adorable though
But she’s just like any other cat
She’s super curious
Super silly
A fierce predator
And loves chin scratches
She even has a favorite toy
She’s super happy in her new home
Maya’s becoming an ambassador for special pets everywhere
Please help us spread awareness of shelter animals, especially the ones with special needs, to help more of them get adopted!
