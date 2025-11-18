29 Best October Memes To Kick Off The Fall Season

Finally, October and October memes are here! The crisp air, changing leaves, and cozy vibes signal that fall has officially arrived — the time of year to line up for pumpkin spice everything, bring out the flannels, and dust off the Halloween decor and Halloween memes.
As Halloween draws nearer, the excitement for the festivities only builds. The spooky decorations pop up everywhere, horror movies dominate your Netflix must-watch, and you start brainstorming for costume ideas. Waiting for Halloween to come seems like a monthlong October pastime.
We’re bringing on the funniest October memes to welcome this sensational season. Whether you’re impatient for the temp to drop with your sweaters on standby or spook alert all month long, there’s no shortage of October memes to capture the mood.
#1 “It’s About to Get Spooky!”
#2 Spooky Date
#3 “Barboo”
Image source: @shrimp_delight
#4 The Annual Weekend
Image source: @showerfeelings
#5 “It’s Not Summer”
#6 October Plans
Image source: @therese_nothing
#7 “When It’s Still Sunny in October”
#8 “Waiting for October”
#9 “October 1st”
Image source: @meme_hoy_minoy
#10 Halloween Excitement
#11 “Valentine’s in October?!”
#12 “Spooks Excitedly!”
Image source: reddit.com
#13 East Coast Memes
Image source: Not_Selling_Eth
#14 “October is My Favorite Color”
Image source: @therealguacardo
#15 “Me Enjoying Spooky Season”
Image source: @grinsfromthegrave
#16 October Memes
Image source: Uno-reverse-no-u
#17 Drinking All the “Spooky Sh*t”
#18 October 1st vs November 1st
Image source: @showerfeelings
#19 “Finally, October 1st!”
Image source: youtube.com
#20 “Midnight on September 30th”
#21 “Waking Up in October”
Image source: @HalloweenVerse
#22 Expectations vs Reality
Image source: OINOU
#23 “Time to Get Spooky”
Image source: @treysace
#24 “Waking Up When September Ends”
Image source: chicachibi
#25 “Only Allowed in Spooktober”
Image source: ZMicro1
#26 “When October’s Almost Over”
#27 “Home Depot Giant Skeleton”
#28 “Sum Spook”
Image source: DrewThePew
#29 “The Golden Skeleton”
Image source: Baitsch
