23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Most of Earth’s surface, 70 percent, to be exact, is covered by the ocean. There are a lot of secrets that these waters conceal as humans have managed to explore just 5 percent of what lies on its floor. The unknown is always frightening, so let’s look at what we do know, as the deep waters are quite fascinating, although they can give us the creeps sometimes.

These facts were shared by curious Redditors whose minds were boggled when they learnt them, so Bored Panda collected the most intriguing ones in this list from threads you can find here, here and here. If you would like to learn more creepy facts about the ocean, you can read this article and you may also be interested in this one where divers and fishers share their scary experiences.

#1 Greenland Sharks Are Reported To Live Up To 500 Years

Greenland sharks can live to be 500 years old. Just lurking and swimming and doing sharky things for 500 YEARS.

Image source: teaandcrumpets_, NOAA Photo Library

#2 The Famous Blobfish Photo Was Taken After Ut Skin Was Torn Off And They Normally Don’t Look Like That

The fact that the famous picture of the blobfish is not actually what a blobfish looks like. When scientists first found them, they did not know that the blobfish is not as resilient as other deep sea creatures, and That particular blobfish was pulled to the surface too quickly, and had its skin and flesh torn off from the immense force of rapid decompression. The blobfish in that photo has its skin torn off. What’s even worse, is that companies have made t shirts and even squishies entirely based off of this photo. It still chills me to this day.

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: rubberbandballgaming, National Geographic

#3 Lobsters Are Effectively Immortal

MintyLotus said:

Lobsters are effectively immortal

WafflesOfChaos explained:

They technically don’t age, and they will be as active at 70 years old as they were at 5 years old. They will only die from not being able to molt properly anymore.

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: MintyLotus, Adam

#4 ‘corryvreckan’ Is The Third Largest Whirlpool In The World

the Corryvreckan Maelstrom in Scotland is a permanent whirlpool that is the third strongest in the world. It can produce 15 feet high standing waves.

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: Applesintheorchard, Alan Stewart

#5 “Shark Spotters” Don’t Spot Every Shark Nearing The Beach

The concept of “Shark Spotters” is common where I live. People stand at a vantage point above popular beaches and look for sharks in the water to help ensure the safety of beach-go’ers.

However, underwater sensors have shown us (well, shark biologists) that WAY MORE sharks swim very close to the beach than shark spotters can see.

People really have no idea how many sharks they’ve probably encountered – that being said, very few sharks are actually dangerous to humans.

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: TheSaddestLittleBoi, Hermanus Backpackers

#6 Most Of Earth’s Oxygene Comes From The Ocean

Most oxygen on earth comes from phytoplankton in the ocean, not trees. Also, the giant squid wasn’t seen alive until 2001 and was largely considered a myth before modern photography.

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: i_R_drunk, pxhere

#7 The Biggest Ocean Garbage Patch Is 3 Time Sthe Size Of France

There is a floating trash island [The Great Pacific garbage patch] which is 3 times the size of France

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: RSPanther, Kevin Krejci

#8 The Sailfish Is The Fastest Fish In The Sea Reaching The Speed Of 68 Mp/H (110 Km/H)

Back when Animal Planet was a channel that was worth watching, I learned that the Sailfish is the fastest fish in the sea. It can reach speeds of 68 mph! (110 km/h for you Metric users) I always thought that was really cool.

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: CodeDragon7, Linnaea Mallette

#9 There Are More Artifacts In The Oceans Than Museums Combined

The deep sea is the largest museum on Earth: There are more artifacts and remnants of history in the ocean than in all of the world’s museums, combined.

We have only explored less than 5 percent of the Earth’s oceans. In fact, we have better maps of Mars than we do of the ocean floor (even the submerged half of the United States).

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: Back2Bach, Francesco Ungaro

#10 The White-Sand Beaches Of Hawaii Are Made Of Parrotfish Poop

The white-sand beaches of Hawaii are made of parrotfish poop.

Writer’s note: According Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “The fish bite and scrape algae off of rocks and dead corals with their parrot-like beaks, grind up the inedible calcium-carbonate reef material (made mostly of coral skeletons) in their guts, and then excrete it as sand.”

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: [deleted], Adona9

#11 Some Species Of Tuna Are Going Extinct

Tuna are going extinct…..google it

Writer’s note: The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists 63 tuna species of which 15 are decreasing in population. The Bluefin tuna is critically endangered.

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: dxdifr, Tchami

#12 The Tallest Mountain In The World Is In The Pacific Ocean Called Mauna Kea Measuring 33,497 Feet (10,211 M) From Its Base To The Peak

Not scary but the Pacific is that deep that it hides most of the worlds tallest Mountain

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: Stormcell74, Jeff Djevdet

#13 The Pacific Ocean Is Shrinking While The Atlantic Is Growing

The Pacific Ocean is ever so slightly shrinking each year, while the Atlantic Ocean is ever so slightly growing. This is because the North American Plate is ever sliding westward. Given enough time, the West Coast of the United States could meet up with Asia.

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: Kothophed, Michael Hohimer

#14 At The Bottom Of The Ocean You Would Feel A Weight Equivalent To That Of 50 Passenger Planes

If a man managed to get to the bottom of the ocean, he would feel a weight equivalent to that of 50 passenger planes over his body.

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: CheapKick6 , Mathew Ingram

#15 Hydrothermal Vents Are Home To Crustaceans And Worms

Spontaneous thermal vents support their own micro-worlds of crustaceans and worms. When the vents become inactive, everything dies, leaving a graveyard of sub-marine worm shells.

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: Earthpig_Johnson, Oregon State University

#16 There Is A Height Difference Between The Atlantic And Pacific Oceans

There is a height difference between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Writer’s note: According to Sceince Direct, “The surface of the Pacific Ocean stands about 40 cm higher than the Atlantic Ocean.”

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: Skurwycyn, Sonya Bobb

#17 Most Ships Cannot Survive Freak Waves

Most ships cannot survive freak waves – they denied the existence of freak waves until one was recorded at an oil rig in the north sea, as a result most ships, especially tankers and freight, are not designed to survive them. The best you can hope is that they avoid the areas they are more common

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: [deleted], Jeff Rowley

#18 Sea Cucumbers Account For The Majority Of Biomass On The Abyssal Plain

Sea cucumbers account for the majority of biomass on the abyssal plain. The abyssal plain accounts for 50% of the earths surface

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: Zyklozylum, Roban Kramer

#19 The Top 10 Feet Of The Ocean Hold As Much Heat As Our Entire Atmosphere

The top 10 feet of the ocean hold as much heat as our entire atmosphere

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: Bilgistic, Mathias Apitz (München)

#20 The Bottom Of The Ocean Is Covered In Dead And Decomposing Organisms And The Feces Of Living Organisms

Not necessarily creepy, but at the bottom of the ocean, there is a constant snow made of dead and decomposing organisms and the feces of living organisms. It’s called ‘marine snow.’

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: free-hugs-cost-a-hug, Ryan McMinds

#21 We Know More About The Moons Surface Then The Oceans Floor

We know more about the moons surface then the oceans floor .

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: kenworth117, U.S. Geological Survey

#22 A Tiger Shark Can Be As Long As 18 Feet

a tiger shark can be as long as 18 feet

Writer’s note: According to National Geographic, Tiger Sharks are usually 10 to 14 feet (3 to 4.2 meters) Long but larger ones can grow to 20 to 25 feet (6 to 7.6 meters) in length.

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: big-enchilada, Albert kok

#23 Jellyfishs Are Actually Not Made From Jelly

Jellyfishs are actually not made from jelly, i got really upset when i discovered it

23 Fascinating, Weird Or Even Scary Facts About The Ocean People In This Online Group Decided To Share

Image source: Suck_rose, Mark Doliner

