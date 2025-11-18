Oasis Set Aside 15-Year Feud To Announce Website-Crashing Reunion Tour

The legendary Britpop band is back! After over a decade of tension, drama, and public feuds, Oasis is finally reuniting for a 14-date tour across the UK and Ireland in 2025.
Fans managed to crash the band’s official website as they flocked to find out more information after Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed their reunion tour. The concerts will take place 16 years after the band split.
Oasis shot to fame with anthems like Wonderwall, Stop Crying Your Heart Out, and Champagne Supernova, becoming one of the defining bands of the ’90s Britpop era.
Image credits: Oasis / Instagram
Image credits: Oasis / Instagram
Despite their chart-topping success, the fiery relationship between Liam and Noel ultimately led to the band’s dramatic split in 2009 when Noel walked out just before a show in Paris. Their breakup marked the end of an era, leaving fans longing for a reunion ever since.
Reports said the duo did not speak to each other for years after their split.
“People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” Noel said in a statement at the time.
Although the brothers haven’t performed together since the breakup, they both saw their individual careers take off and continued performing Oasis tracks at their solo gigs.
Now, the Gallagher brothers are preparing to hit some of the biggest stadiums in the region, with concerts slated to take place in July and August at locations such as Cardiff, London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Dublin.
“Oasis’s comeback tour is going to be absolutely massive and next summer they’re going to be taking over the country,” a music industry insider told The Sun.
“They will announce four shows at Wembley Stadium today, along with a load more dates across the whole of the UK — including in Manchester, which will be incredibly poignant for them,” they added. “Live Nation and SJM have joined up on the project because it’s so enormous.”
The insider said a “ton” of tickets would be available to fans because “Noel and Liam want everyone to have the chance to see them.”
Despite their notorious history of not seeing eye to eye, sources described the atmosphere as “electric” when the siblings finally reunited for a photoshoot to announce their 2025 tour.
“It was a pinch me moment to have Noel and Liam together,” another source told the outlet. “It has taken a lot to get them to this point but they’re thinking of the fans.”
The source claimed the photoshoot was kept a secret, with “barely anyone” knowing about it.
“For their fans to see them together again will be an amazing sight, the atmosphere in the room was fizzing, it was electric,” the source continued. “Once the announcement is made and their fans are rushing out to buy the tickets the hard work will start as they get ready to start performing together again.”
“It is something so many people never thought would happen. But now the brakes have been taken off – and it’s going to be mad,” they added.
