NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 26-June-2026

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If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: “I’ll gobble you up!”

This puzzle’s theme revolves around a classic fable featuring a creature threatening travelers on a crossing.

NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 26-June-2026

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is The specific path for this spangram is complex and winding, utilizing the 15 remaining letters from the grid..

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is BILLYGOATS GRUFF.

NYT Strands word list for 26-June-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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