NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 25-June-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Just relax

Activities and treatments that promote relaxation and physical and mental well-being.

NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 25-June-2026

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is MASSAGE.

NYT Strands word list for 25-June-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Experience The “Beyond The Wall” Game Of Thrones Episode In Iceland
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Autumn Dog: Me And My Golden Retriever Love This Time Of The Year
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Etymologist Goes Viral By Explaining The Creation Of Last Names
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Guys, What’s Your Favorite Type Of Art? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
35 Horror Stories From People Who Took A DNA Test And Probably Regretted It
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Is The Show Nine Perfect Strangers Based on a Real Place?
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2021